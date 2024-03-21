 Strategies for employee engagement and effective hiring practices

Strategies for employee engagement and effective hiring practices

Managers play a pivotal role in shaping company culture and setting the tone for the organization.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Published:

Fostering a positive workplace culture is essential to attracting and retaining top talent in your shop. This involves creating an environment that prioritizes effective management, empowerment, recognition and opportunities for growth. Let’s talk about some strategies for continual employee engagement.

Managers play a pivotal role in shaping company culture and setting the tone for the organization. Their leadership style and attitude directly impact employee morale and productivity and oftentimes during the hiring process, candidates evaluate not only the job role but also the company’s values and culture that match with their own.

When you establish a welcoming culture, it will almost certainly lead to increased employee satisfaction and productivity. If you don’t already have one, set a clear mission statement that serves as a guiding principle to keep employees focused and motivated. For younger generation employees, showing them a sense of purpose and proving they can make a difference is crucial to job satisfaction.

To embody the qualities of an ideal boss, prioritize traits that make you approachable, and show you are honest and willing to support. Active listening and adaptability are essential for addressing employee needs and concerns and recognition and empowerment further contribute to a positive work environment, which forms a sense of validation and ownership among employees.

Building your culture should always be a goal, but it starts during the hiring process, as a cultural fit should be prioritized to maintain your cohesive team dynamic. One negative hire can disrupt the entire workplace culture, so establishing standardized hiring procedures helps identify candidates who align with the company’s values and goals.

Creating a positive workplace culture requires ongoing commitment and effort from both management and employees. When you prioritize effective management practices, empowerment, and recognition, you can cultivate an environment where employees thrive and contribute to your shop’s long-term success.

Video

Understanding the OAD pulley

Discover the ins and outs of OAD pulleys, their role in belt drive systems and learn the tricks of diagnosis and replacement.

Tire Review Staff
By Tire Review Staff
Published:
Pop the Hood

You’ve likely heard the term OAD, referring to an overrunning alternator decoupler pulley. The majority of all new cars have them. The OAD, sold by Continental, is manufactured by Litens. What’s so important about an OAD? An OAD is an alternator pulley featuring an internal torsion spring and a one-way clutch mechanism. Not only will it allow the alternator to FreeWheel under engine deceleration, but it will also absorb the constant rapid acceleration and deceleration forces that occur due to changes in crankshaft speed. The benefit of an OAD is a smoother and quieter belt drive system resulting in reduced noise and vibration in the cabin, as well as increased fuel economy. It will also extend the life of the belt, the tensioner, and all driven components by eliminating belt, flutter and slippage. The OAD performs such an important role that when it’s time for belt service, if you’re replacing high mileage components and recommending a tensioner or idler pulley, it’s a good idea to recommend a new OAD to protect all the components of the belt drive system. It’s important to note that if the vehicle was originally designed with an OAD pulley, a solid pulley should never be used as a replacement.

Read Full Article

Understanding hybrid regenerative braking and its impact on brake wear

Hybrid brakes capture kinetic energy through regenerative braking instead of losing it as heat.

By Christian Hinton
TR-Continental-regenerative brake

