 Effective shop management goes beyond sales growth

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
TireReview
Tire Review providing expert tire- and service-related content daily.
Garage Studio

Effective shop management goes beyond sales growth

Shops that are run with an intentional focus on core business fundamentals tend to be the most successful in the long run.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Published:

What if I told you that solely relying on sales growth in your shop is a waste of time? A common misconception in the tire industry is that a shop needs to be constantly busy and rapidly growing to be profitable. However, the truth is that shops that are run with an intentional focus on core business fundamentals tend to be the most successful in the long run.

Related Articles

Running a profitable tire dealership takes more than just increasing car count. Shops that focus solely on sales growth often lose sight of what actually matters – managing the business efficiently. Remember the tortoise and the hare parable? The tortoise beats the hare by moving steadily and intentionally towards its goal. Shop owners should adopt that mindset rather than getting distracted by a busy workload.

Several key areas impact shop profitability, one is parts gross margin. To consistently hit your target, aim for a 54% margin on all parts excluding tires, batteries and accessories. But setting that margin goal isn’t enough – you need to monitor it regularly. Address issues like employees’ overriding prices due to discomfort with higher margins – extra training and oversight will get everyone on board.

Labor is another profit opportunity. Don’t just look at your stated hourly rate – track the actual effective rate. Many shops with a posted $139 rate end up at only $109 effective – you figure this by dividing total labor sales by billed tech hours. For example, $4,600 in 42 hours equals a $109.52 rate. But if the posted rate is $126, that’s an 86.9% effective rate. Shops looking to make a profit should consistently exceed 125% – otherwise, that labor gap can cost serious money over time.

You should also leverage your shop management system to improve workflow. Give all staff visibility into scheduled work and individual tasks and set expectations around those tasks. When each member of each department knows what is expected of them, their performance increases.

It also helps to have a vision beyond your shop’s day-to-day grind. Set goals for your personal life and encourage your techs to do the same to help give them extra motivation for hard work. 

Rather than focusing solely on sales numbers and volume, your goals should be efficient operations, high-quality work and revenue collection. Simply being overwhelmed with customers does not guarantee success – but running an intentional, strategically managed shop will.

Don’t forget to follow us on Instagram and Facebook and subscribe to our YouTube channel for more tire, service and shop operations videos.

You May Also Like

Continental-antilock Brakes
WT-ralson-tire-1400
AMN-MEMA
TR-Continental-chassisAlign
Video

BEV brake service tips

To disconnect the 12-volt power system on the Model S you must access the “frunk” or front trunk. And before you disconnect the 12-volt battery you need to do two things.

Andrew Markel
By Andrew Markel
Andrew Markel is the editor for Brake & Front End Magazine and has been on the staff at Babcox Media for 13 years. He is a former technician, service writer and service manager with experience at independent shops and dealerships. Andrew is also an ASE certified automotive technician. Andrew has spoken at industry events such as the SAE Brake Colloquium and FMSI Annual Conference. He has also been quoted in publications like Smart Money and Crain’s Business. He is active in motorsports and owns several vintage vehicles.
Published:
bendpakEVgarage1400

If you are servicing the brakes or suspension system on a Tesla Model S, you do not need fancy orange gloves or insulated tools. The brake system on the vehicle uses the 12-volt electrical system and not the 400-volt electrical system. Still, it is always a good practice to disconnect the 12-volt power system if you must remove a caliper or replace a brake hose.

Read Full Article

More Garage Studio Posts
Recent trends in the mud-terrain (M/T) tire segment

With more drivers outfitting their trucks and SUVs for off-road use, M/T tires turned to wider sizes and larger diameters to satisfy demands.

By Christian Hinton
TR-Continental-mudterrian
Understanding hybrid regenerative braking and its impact on brake wear

Hybrid brakes capture kinetic energy through regenerative braking instead of losing it as heat.

By Christian Hinton
TR-Continental-regenerative brake
How tire traction and tread design affect tire performance

Even though tires might all look the same to some customers, you should inform them how tread design works to improve their experience.

By Christian Hinton
TR-Continental-treaddesign
Cutting corners on brake jobs can cost customers down the road

Spending more on brake services can help customers understand the importance of quality repairs.

By Christian Hinton

Other Posts

CUV/SUV tires continue to grow and adapt

Replacement tires will follow OEM trends toward fuel-efficiency while still meeting performance needs.

By Denise Koeth
SUV-TIres-CrossContactLX25_Lifestyle-1400
Continental introduces digital tool to check truck tire health

Continental said it’s allowing fleets and truck drivers to test the system for free and users can configure up to five vehicles.

By Christian Hinton
continental_pp_conticonnect_lite
Bridging the past and present: Totten Tire may be Birch Run’s best kept secret in tires

The single-location shop has always been able to draw the business it needs to keep busy, keep customers happy, and keep true to its roots.

By Denise Koeth
K&M-Totten-Tire-Owners-1400
Cracking the case of the cracked loader tire casing

Let’s evaluate how loader operators spec tires.

By Steve Werblow
Yokohama-Cracked-Casing-OTR-Tires-Yard-1400