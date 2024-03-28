 How AI is being used in your shop

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
TireReview
Tire Review providing expert tire- and service-related content daily.
Garage Studio

How AI is being used in your shop

AI has been around in the aftermarket for over 20 years, making life easier for techs and shop owners without ever threatening their jobs.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Published:

We’ve all seen the sci-fi-esk headlines from articles warning us about the “dangers” of artificial intelligence, or AI. The reality is, AI has been around in the aftermarket for over 20 years, making life easier for techs and shop owners without ever threatening our humanity or jobs. Let’s talk about how AI has been utilized so far in the industry and how it could be used in the future.

Related Articles

Most of the doomsday headlines are referring to ChatGPT, a “chatbot” introduced in 2023 that scrapes the internet to answer questions in a conversational format. However, it doesn’t actually create anything new – it just rearranges existing information from online sources into responses, using advanced language algorithms.

ChatGPT may help students or programmers, but it can’t fix a car or even really help you with simple services because it lacks real-world experience. For example, it doesn’t know the difference between a fuel pump and a high-pressure direct injection pump. Talking to ChatGPT is like chatting with an amateur who watched too many YouTube tutorials.

When you look up parts or place orders, that generates data, analyzed by algorithms to optimize inventory – that’s AI. Aftermarket AI helps ensure you have the right parts in the right place at the right time. When you use shop software or repair info, your interactions create data to improve navigation and surface the most useful results. Soon this could even enable predictive maintenance using more advanced AI.

The problem with ChatGPT is it can’t verify if its information is accurate since it doesn’t provide sources, it just pulls unvetted info from across the web. In contrast, as a shop owner, you’re already part of an aftermarket AI ecosystem that’s been refined for over 20 years to be functional and relevant, not just conversational.

Still, though, some companies use chatbots to provide specs hands-free, like torque values. Service info providers use AI to better organize repair procedures, which can make techs more productive.

So, will aftermarket AI ever gain consciousness and turn on humans, making your shop look bad for even using it? Doubtful. But it will continue providing you with streamlined access to parts data and repair information. While ChatGPT probably won’t take over the world, it could help shops by interfacing with customers online and by phone, freeing up owners. More advanced versions could eventually integrate into POS systems, for example. Existing aftermarket AI makes technicians’ lives easier without any sci-fi disaster scenarios. And new chatbot tech like ChatGPT, while limited, may have practical applications in the shop. The future of AI looks more beneficial, not apocalyptic, for your shop and us humans.

Don’t forget to follow us on Instagram and Facebook and subscribe to our YouTube channel for more tire, service and shop operations videos.

You May Also Like

TR-Continental-hiring
bendpakEVgarage12Vjump
WT-YT-omni-1400
andrew-firestone-johnny-g-s4
AMN Drivetime Video

At the intersection of tradition and innovation with Grace Hovis

Grace Hovis’s journey in Hovis Auto & Truck Supply blends tradition with digital innovation in the automotive aftermarket industry.

Tire Review Staff
By Tire Review Staff
Published:
Drivetime_-Hovis-1400x700-1

Grace Hovis’s journey in the family business, Hovis Auto and Truck Supply, highlights the balance between honoring tradition and seeking innovation. Founded in 1952, Hovis Auto and Truck Supply Inc. has evolved from a small operation into a major player in the automotive parts distribution space. This evolution was fueled by a willingness to adapt and innovate, a lesson Grace learned from an early age.

Read Full Article

More Garage Studio Posts
Effective shop management goes beyond sales growth

Shops that are run with an intentional focus on core business fundamentals tend to be the most successful in the long run.

By Christian Hinton
TR-Continental-growth
Three cures for the most common TPMS customer complaints

After nearly two decades of existence, some key difficulties remain when it comes to TPMS service procedures and tools. 

By Christian Hinton
TR-Continental-tpmscomplaints
Quality replacement parts matter more than ever

As cars get fancier and more advanced, you need components that are tougher and more reliable.

By Joe Keene
TR-Continental-replacement parts
The heroics of anti-lock braking systems

ABS plays a vital role in maintaining vehicle stability and control during braking.

By Joe Keene
Continental-antilock Brakes

Other Posts

Big O Tires details growth plans, training initiatives at 2024 conference and convention

2023 Big O Tires’ store sales reached an average of over $2.7 million and total chain store sales hit more than $1.28 billion.

By Christian Hinton
Gary-Skidmore-close
Continental’s ContiConnect Lite to allow digital tire management for OTR tires

Continental said ContiConnect Lite helps fleet managers monitor the condition of their tires via bluetooth.

By Christian Hinton
ContiConnect-Lite-OTR
Continental debuts new sustainably-focused U.S. headquarters in South Carolina

The building’s 840 solar panels are capable of offsetting up to 25% of its total energy consumption.

By David Sickels
Front-of-Continental-Americas-HQ-1400
Gallery: 2024 Big O Tires conference and convention

Highlights from this year’s Big O Tires conference and convention, featuring a general session, trade show and breakout sessions.

By Christian Hinton
Gary-Skidmore