Connect with us

News

Nexen Tire Sponsors Dirt Track Driver Chase Frohnapeel

Advertisement
Avatar

on

Nexen Tire America, Inc. is sponsoring Chase Frohnapfel, an up-and-coming late-model dirt track driver with Frohnapfel Motorsports based in Canal Winchester.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

This sponsorship puts Nexen Tire America branding in several places on Chase’s car, fire suit, pit area and other team areas. Chase is also promoting the brand during open-pit events, meet and greets and on social media.

At 21 years old, Chase began racing at age five and is now being considered one of the sport’s fastest young drivers, the company says.   In 2005, he kicked off his racing career in go-carts and just two short years later, he won nine feature races in a row and 10 races that year. Chase is inspired by his grandfather who has been a late model dirt track driver for 50 years and has become a local legend in the process, the company says. 

Advertisement
In this article:, , ,
Click to comment

News: USTMA Applauds NHTSA Action on Mislabeled UTV/ATV Tires

Executive Interviews: Big O Tires Exec. Interview: Nationwide Expansion on Horizon

News: USITC to Investigate Effects of Active Section 301 & 232 Tariffs

News: Yokohama Rubber Begins Testing Tire Service for Taxi Companies

Advertisement

on

Nexen Tire Sponsors Dirt Track Driver Chase Frohnapeel

on

RNR Tire Express Gifts Jurassic Park-Themed Jeep for Father’s Day

on

Sixth Annual Toyo Tires Shutter Space Automotive Photo Contest Returns

on

Yokohama Celebrates July 4th with Holiday Rebate
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Trending Now

Passenger/Light Truck: Tires for Pickup Trucks are Picking Up Speed

TPMS: TPMS Service Basics: That’s Right, It Can Be That Simple

Commercial Tires: Yokohama Tire Launches New Regional Trailer Tire

Service: The Brake Pad Copper Controversy

Service: The Evolution of Battery, Starting System & Diagnostic Tools

Digital Edition

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Ken-Tool

Contact: Ben GrahamPhone: 330-535-7177Fax: 330-535-1345
768 E North Street, Akron Ohio 44305
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

goodyear-cooper-TR1400 goodyear-cooper-TR1400

News

Goodyear Vows Integrated Product Portfolio with Cooper by 2023
Bridgestone Recall 1400 Bridgestone Recall 1400

News

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Recalls Certain G159 Tires

People

TireHub Hires Grant Dismore as Vice President of Operations
Point-S-USA-Springfield-OR- Point-S-USA-Springfield-OR-

News

Point S USA Invests In Aggressive Growth Plans In the Mid-South
Connect
Tire Review Magazine