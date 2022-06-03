Connect with us
Nexen Tire Debutes Roadian ATX All-Terrain Tire

Nexen Tire America, Inc. has announced the global debut of the Roadian ATX, which the company describes as the next generation of Nexen’s all-terrain tire lineup. The company says dealers will have access to 63 different SKUs ranging from 15- to 22-in. rims.

Nexen’s new all-terrain tire features the latest material advancements designed specifically for wet or dry grip, the company says. Roadian ATX makes use of new tread technology specifically designed to provide a better grip during the wear process. The new tire achieves this due to sidewall lugs and deep grooves for improved handling and composure on and off-road, the company says. Compared to the company’s earlier all-terrain tire offerings, Nexen says the Roadian ATX boasts increased performance in four categories: durability, wet traction, snow traction and mileage. Roadian ATX also features a reinforced three-ply sidewall construction on most LT sizes.

During the development process, engineers chose to integrate a dual-sidewall design, Nexen says. This feature gives consumers the option to select from two sidewall designs.

The company says specifications include:

  • Reinforced three-ply construction on most popular sizes
  • Emerging 3D sipes increases tread-to-road contact for improved traction in snow, mud and wet conditions
  • 3PMSF-certified – Severe-winter certification to withstand heavy snow, ice and tough terrain
  • Available in 63 sizes
  • Sizes range from 15- to 22-in.
  • Speed rating S, T & H available
  • Top tier tread warranty

Roadian ATX all-terrain tires are available standard with Nexen Tire’s Total Coverage Warranty, the company says. Additional sizes will be available later this year.

