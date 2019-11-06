Nexen Tire Launches Roadian GTX Crossover SUV Grand Touring Tire at SEMA

Nexen Tire’s new Roadian GTX grand touring tire at its booth #40079 at the Global Tire Expo–Powered by TIA at the SEMA Show.

Nexen Tire America Inc. has launched the new Roadian GTX grand-touring tire at the 2019 Specialty Equipment Manufacturing Association (SEMA) Show.

The Roadian GTX encompasses the company’s latest technological advances in tire development and manufacturing and will cater to the small crossover- and midsize-SUV segments, Nexen says. Nexen set out to develop a most competitive tire solution for the CUV/SUV market with the crossover and midsize-SUV vehicle segment one of the fastest-growing in the U.S.

Specifications of the Roadian GTX include:

680 A A U.T.Q.G. treadwear rating

Available in more than 34 sizes

Sizes range from 17- to 22-inches

Speed rating H, V & W available

Top-tier 70,000-mile warranty

36-month roadside assistance

Nexen says the Roadian GTX is available for more than 90% of the most popular CUV/SUV OEM tire sizes in the market today, and like many of Nexen’s existing tires, the Roadian GTX is backed by a 45-day or 500-mile money-back guarantee trial.

“Crossovers and mid-size SUVs are dominating the new and used car markets, and we at Nexen Tire know these drivers need a top-tier tire solution at an affordable price point. That is why we developed the Roadian GTX,” said John Hagan, executive vice president of sales for Nexen Tire America, Inc. “Many families rely on a single vehicle for all their transportation needs, which causes additional mileage and the need for more tread life out of tires. The Roadian GTX not only delivers incredible tread life, it also provides superior ride-quality and overall reliability.”