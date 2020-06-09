GT Radial Introduces Adventuro HT Tire

GT Radial has introduced the Adventuro HT highway all-season tire to provide long mileage and a smooth, quiet ride for North American SUV and pickup truck owners, the company says.

Several of the line’s most popular sizes are manufactured at the company’s plant in Richburg, SC. The new M+S rated tire is backed with a 60,000-mile limited treadwear warranty and a 30-day test drive satisfaction guarantee for the consumer, the company says.

A total of 32 sizes are currently available in 15- to 20-inch rim diameters. Sizes range from 50 to 85 aspect ratios and section widths from 215 to 275 with R, S, T, H and V speed ratings. Additional size extensions are under development, GT Radial says.

The company says features and benefits of the tire include: