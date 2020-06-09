Connect with us
GT-Radial-Adventuro-HT

Passenger/Light Truck

GT Radial Introduces Adventuro HT Tire

The new M+S rated tire is backed with a 60,000-mile limited treadwear warranty and a 30-day test drive satisfaction guarantee for the consumer, the company says.
Advertisement
Tire Review Staff

on

GT Radial has introduced the Adventuro HT highway all-season tire to provide long mileage and a smooth, quiet ride for North American SUV and pickup truck owners, the company says.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Several of the line’s most popular sizes are manufactured at the company’s plant in Richburg, SC. The new M+S rated tire is backed with a 60,000-mile limited treadwear warranty and a 30-day test drive satisfaction guarantee for the consumer, the company says.

A total of 32 sizes are currently available in 15- to 20-inch rim diameters. Sizes range from 50 to 85 aspect ratios and section widths from 215 to 275 with R, S, T, H and V speed ratings. Additional size extensions are under development, GT Radial says.

The company says features and benefits of the tire include:

  • A dual sidewall design;
  • Full-depth wave sipes provide additional biting edges for improved wet and snow traction;
  • Chamfered tread edges increase water displacement to reduce hydroplaning risk;
  • Continuous center rib improves braking performance and stability at highway speeds; and
  • Harmonically-optimized pitch sequencing reduces road noise generation.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Petlas Explero PT411 A/S Now 3PMSF-Certified

Gallery: Michelin X-Ice Snow Launch

Toyo Tire Debuts Open Country A/T III

Michelin X-Ice Snow: Looks Match Aggressive Winter Performance

Advertisement

on

GT Radial Introduces Adventuro HT Tire

on

Bridgestone Rolls Out Firestone Destination LE3

on

Michelin Ceasing Direct-to-Consumer PLT Tire Sales

on

PLT Tires: The Basics & Beyond, Part II
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Trending Now

Featured: 2019 Newsmakers: Bridgestone Americas

Tires: Feds: Auto Repair ‘Essential’ Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

Featured: What is 0W16 Oil and How is It Different than 0W20?

Passenger/Light Truck: Toyo Tire Debuts Open Country A/T III

Tires: UPDATED: Tire Dealers Increase COVID-19 Precautions

Digital Edition

Current Video
play

Video Series

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Voxx Products

Voxx Products
Phone: 310-783-1613Fax: 310-783-1623
320 Maple Ave., Torrance CA 90503
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Passenger/Light Truck

Continental Marries Technologies in Latest General Altimax

Passenger/Light Truck

Winter Tire Update

Passenger/Light Truck

All-Terrain Adventure Suited for Every Road

Featured

Toyo’s Celsius Plans to One-up All-Season Tires
Connect