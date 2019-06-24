Nexen Tire Roadian AT Pro RA8 Now Three-Peak Mountain Snowflake Certified

Nexen Tire America, Inc. has announced the Roadian AT Pro RA8 is now three-peak mountain snowflake (3PMSF) certified.



A three-peak mountain snowflake symbol indicates the Roadian AT Pro RA8 meets required performance criteria in snow testing to be considered severe snow service rated. This mark on the sidewall of the tire shows that it can withstand snow, ice and tough terrain, Nexen Tire says.

The AT Pro RA8 comes in both P-metric and LT-metric sizes, ranging from 15-in. to 22-in. The 3PMSF is not available on OEM or Flotation sizes.



Production of new molds with the 3PMSF mark started in June, are available for order now, and can be delivered in about 60-90 days.

