Mickey Thompson Unveils Baja Boss XS Tire

Mickey Thompson has introduced the Baja Boss XS, which it calls an evolution of its Baja Boss M/T tire. Mickey Thompson said the tire features an asymmetric pattern, SideBiters and a silica-reinforced compound. Engineered with a high void, the company said the purpose-built asymmetric tread pattern is mated to large four-pitch SideBiters that create a biting surface capable of tackling extreme rocky terrain.

With Mickey Thompson’s PowerPly Pro technology, the company said its Baja Boss XS features a sidewall construction composed of two radial plies sandwiched between two heavy-duty bias plies. All this, coupled with an increased sidewall compound thickness, is engineered to reduce the risk of sidewall punctures during aggressive rock-crawling and high-speed off-road racing, the company said.

Planned for release before the Ultra4 2024 race season, the Baja Boss XS is DOT-certified for highway use and will be available to the general public in three flotation sizes: 35×12.50R17LT, 37×12.50R17LT and 40×13.50R17LT.