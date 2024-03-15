 CUV/SUV tires continue to grow and adapt

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
TireReview
Tire Review providing expert tire- and service-related content daily.
Tires

CUV/SUV tires continue to grow and adapt

Replacement tires will follow OEM trends toward fuel-efficiency while still meeting performance needs.

Denise Koeth
By Denise Koeth
As senior contributing editor of Tire Review magazine, Denise writes the magazine’s Marketing Matters column, focused on uncovering fresh, new marketing ideas for tire dealers, as well as helping readers get more out of their existing marketing promotion efforts. She also contributes various cover features and special assignments. Prior to joining Tire Review in 2007, the University of Akron graduate served as feature section writer and news reporter for the Medina Gazette and was a reporter for the Barberton Herald, both located in the Akron area.
Published:
SUV-TIres-CrossContactLX25_Lifestyle-1400

By now, tire dealers are used to the significant, steady growth of the CUV/SUV vehicle market, and the corresponding tires that go with them. Savvy dealers have likely devoted many hours to training staff and chatting with customers about this segment, and for good reason: the CUV/SUV vehicle market continues to grow its share, going from roughly 30% in 2012 to more than 50% in 2023, according to David Poling, vice president of R&D and technical for Giti Tire R&D Center (North America) Inc.

Related Articles

The good news is that CUV/SUV tire market share is poised to continue increasing, so dealers who have put in the time and resources to be seen as experts in this segment will still reap the rewards.

“This has been a linear trend over the last 10 years that we don’t expect will change very much as the CUV/SUV market continues to eat away at the sedan market,” Poling said.

Andrew Hyland, LT/4X4 on-road product manager for Continental Tire, agreed that CUV and SUV tire demand has increased — and will continue to do so — due to the popularity of these vehicle types.

“As OEMs steer business strategies to more CUV/SUV vehicles, tire demand follows accordingly,” he said. “General Tire believes the segment will only continue to grow over the next few years, as the larger vehicle trend does not appear to slow down.”

Fuel efficiency trends

As with most segments, fuel efficiency and the desire for increased miles per gallon has had an effect on the CUV/SUV vehicle market. However, just how much it will impact the corresponding tire segment remains to be seen.

“The main driver for fuel efficiency has come from the OEMs,” said Poling. “The replacement market has not been as affected by fuel efficiency and is largely still driven by treadwear and all-season performance.”

According to Hyland, the desire for increased fuel efficiency affects all aspects of vehicle development, including tires.

“General Tire recognizes the importance of fuel efficiency and incorporates material and construction advancements without sacrificing grip and tread life, which provides value to our end consumers,” he said.

Striving to improve MPG

As tire manufacturers adapt their CUV/SUV offerings to incorporate greater fuel efficiency, they must do so without sacrificing performance.

“As tire manufacturers, we are continually working on new technologies to improve fuel efficiency while minimizing the impact on treadwear and wet performance,” Poling said. “The technical triangle between these three attributes continues to challenge and drive all our innovation as the OEMs demand improvements in fuel efficiency.”

He said currently, at the top of the list are low rolling resistance compounds, not only in the tread but in every rubber compound that makes up a tire.

“It’s just not good enough anymore to have only low RR tread compounds,” Poling said. “Additionally, we continue to innovate around the reinforcement materials to reduce the mass, but at the same time yield equivalent strength and rigidity.”

Hyland added that many factors affect the fuel efficiency of a tire, including materials, construction, shape and aerodynamic considerations.

“General Tire conducts extensive research and testing to continuously improve the fuel efficiency while maintaining tread life and other performance characteristics our customers value,” he said.

SUV-TIres-TerrainContactHT_Lifestyle-(1)-1400
By definition, CUV/SUVs are not only people movers but “utility vehicles,” so strength and long life are key factors in their design.

Other consumer expectations

In addition to increased fuel efficiency, customers in the CUV/SUV segment seek ride comfort, long tread life and top-notch performance.

“Consumers who drive CUV/SUV vehicles expect a smooth and quiet ride as these vehicles become more upscale,” Poling said. “The tire trend, especially for CUVs, is away from HT tires toward touring tires that deliver on this smooth and quiet ride. Larger, more traditional SUVs still trend toward HT tires.”

He added that for consumers who do research online prior to their tire purchase, there may be an increased awareness of wet performance.

“There is also an interesting subset of consumers who want to put AT tires on their CUV/SUV; this trend goes all the way down to smaller CUVs using 225/65R17 tires,” Poling said.

By definition, CUV/SUVs are not only people movers but “utility vehicles,” so strength and long life are other key factors, according to Hyland.

“The General Tire Altimax RT45 and Grabber HTS60 tire lines deliver a high level of grip, long tread life, and fuel efficiency that CUV/SUV drivers value,” he added.

Serving tire customers

Since there is a great deal of variety when fitting CUV and SUV vehicles, it’s important for tire dealers to consider vehicle performance requirements, driving styles and purpose when it comes to meeting customer expectations.

“Customer qualification is key in any tire segment,” Hyland said. “Focusing on the customer’s driving habits, preferences of performance characteristics, and making sure to meet the load index and speed rating requirements of the customer’s vehicle are paramount.”

Poling said because we live in the “information age,” most customers have already done some research prior to visiting the tire dealer. Therefore, the best thing tire dealers can do is ask the customer questions to learn their daily driving routine and what type of performance they would like from their tires.

“It’s also important to understand the needs of traditional SUVs defined by full-frame platforms that are dominated by HT tires, and the CUVs defined by unibody platforms that are dominated by touring tires,” he added.

You May Also Like

range-max-RTD-angled
Yokohama-Cracked-Casing-OTR-Tires-Yard-1400
Hankook-Winter_icept_iz3
MAXAM-agilxtra_th
Tires

Pirelli releases Scorpion Zero AS Plus 3 all-season UHP tire designed for SUVs and light trucks

Pirelli said the tire combines the sporty performance of its Zero product line with the durability of the its Plus line.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Published:
pirelli Scorpion Zero AS Plus 3

Pirelli introduced the Scorpion Zero AS Plus 3, a new ultra-high performance all-season tire designed specifically for SUVs and light trucks. According to the manufacturer, this tire combines the sporty performance of the Pirelli Zero product line with the durability of the Pirelli Plus line, which is developed to meet the needs of North American drivers.

Read Full Article

More Tires Posts
Vredestein’s Ultrac chosen as OE tire for BMW X2, 5 Series

Vredestein said Ultrac tires will be available on the replacement market as well as via franchised dealers of the BMW Group.

By Christian Hinton
Vredestein_BMW_5Series-1400
Yokohama Tire to expand available sizes for two commercial tires

Yokohama’s 124R was designed for regional pick-up/delivery fleets and the 714R was designed for urban pick-up/delivery applications.

By Christian Hinton
Yokohama-Tire-714R-124R-Combo-Image-1400
Continental EcoContact 6 Q tires will come OE on new Mercedes-Benz E-Class

Mercedes-Benz selected Continental’s EcoContact 6 Q as OE and WinterContact TS 860 S for the winter season.

By Christian Hinton
Continental_EcoContact6Q
Hino Trucks selects Hankook Tire TBR tires for U.S., Canada truck lineup

Both the AH37 and DL11 are SmartWay verified by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

By David Sickels
Hino_Hankook_OE-AH37-DL11-TIres-1400

Other Posts

Three cures for the most common TPMS customer complaints

After nearly two decades of existence, some key difficulties remain when it comes to TPMS service procedures and tools. 

By Christian Hinton
TR-Continental-tpmscomplaints
Bridging the past and present: Totten Tire may be Birch Run’s best kept secret in tires

The single-location shop has always been able to draw the business it needs to keep busy, keep customers happy, and keep true to its roots.

By Denise Koeth
K&M-Totten-Tire-Owners-1400
Quality replacement parts matter more than ever

As cars get fancier and more advanced, you need components that are tougher and more reliable.

By Joe Keene
TR-Continental-replacement parts
Roger’s Tire Service focuses on customer service and community relationships

Roger’s Tire Service does things a bit differently. Your first hint: the business performs daily operations out of a barn.

By Christian Hinton
K&M-Rogers-Tire-Staff-1400