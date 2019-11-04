Nexen Hero 2019 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon on Display at 2019 SEMA Show

Nexen Tire America, Inc. has brought the Nexen Hero Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon to the 2019 SEMA Show to highlight the build details of the off-road ready rig, which will be given away to a U.S. military veteran during the week of Dec. 16 as part of the Nexen Hero III program.

The Nexen Hero Jeep Wrangler Rubicon, in booth #61012 was customized by Jeep builder All J Products in Big Bear Lake. The build features a complete makeover thanks to aftermarket Jeep components from Rugged Ridge and Nexen’s 37-in. Roadian MTX Xtreme Mud Terrain off-road tires which solidify its off-road prowess.

Nexen Tire has also committed to match up to $30,000 in donations made to The Purple Heart Foundation through the www.NexenTireUSA.com/NexenHero webpage during the giveaway period. Donations made during the giveaway period will benefit the National Service Officer Program. Last year, the program helped nearly 12,000 veterans file medical claims worth nearly $200 million in lifetime medical benefits. Nexen Tire invites veterans from all branches of the U.S. armed forces to enter for a chance to receive the Nexen Hero Jeep Wrangler Rubicon.

The nomination period runs until Dec. 3 and the recipient will be announced live on national TV during the week of Dec. 16. To be eligible, nominees must be honorably discharged veterans from the U.S. armed services, subject to verification by the nominees’ DD-214 form and be willing to consent to a background check. The Nexen Hero Jeep Wrangler Rubicon recipient will be selected by Nexen Tire America, Inc. representatives in collaboration with the Purple Heart Foundation based on a variety of factors, including their overall military service and ongoing commitment to their community.

To nominate a veteran, make a donation to the Purple Heart Foundation and for official giveaway rules, visit http://www.nexentireusa.com/nexenhero.