Nexen Tire to be the official tire partner of the San Diego Padres

Nexen Tire America recently revealed a multi-year partnership with the Major League Baseball team San Diego Padres, spanning the 2024-27 seasons. As the Padres’ exclusive tire partner, Nexen Tire will be featured on a variety of marketing assets, including digitally enhanced billboards, in-ballpark branding, mound signage, and more, at Petco Park. In 2023, the Padres drew the second-highest attendance in all of MLB.

“We are thrilled to embark on this partnership with the San Diego Padres,” said Brian Yoonseok Han, CEO of Nexen Tire America. “This is a very exciting milestone for Nexen Tire as we look forward to unlocking new levels of sports marketing experience. We are excited to engage with the community and the team’s devoted fan base.”