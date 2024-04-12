 Nexen Tire to be the official tire partner of the San Diego Padres

Nexen Tire to be the official tire partner of the San Diego Padres

Nexen Tire will be featured on a variety of marketing assets, including billboards and in-ballpark branding at Petco Park.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Published:
Nexen-Tire-Padres

Nexen Tire America recently revealed a multi-year partnership with the Major League Baseball team San Diego Padres, spanning the 2024-27 seasons. As the Padres’ exclusive tire partner, Nexen Tire will be featured on a variety of marketing assets, including digitally enhanced billboards, in-ballpark branding, mound signage, and more, at Petco Park. In 2023, the Padres drew the second-highest attendance in all of MLB.

“We are thrilled to embark on this partnership with the San Diego Padres,” said Brian Yoonseok Han, CEO of Nexen Tire America. “This is a very exciting milestone for Nexen Tire as we look forward to unlocking new levels of sports marketing experience. We are excited to engage with the community and the team’s devoted fan base.”

TIA is now accepting nominations for open board of directors positions

The newly-elected board members will serve three-year terms with the potential for re-election to two additional terms.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Published:
OTR-Conf---DIck-Gust-1400

The Tire Industry Association (TIA) is now accepting nominations for four positions on the TIA board of directors, slated to become available in November 2024. The newly elected board members will serve three-year terms with the potential for re-election to two additional terms. TIA said these positions offer a platform for leaders dedicated to advancing the tire industry's standards and innovations.

Read Full Article

Professional race car driver to compete on Bridgestone Potenza RE-71RS tires

Tom O’Gorman will compete on Bridgestone Potenza RE-71RS tires in the World Racing League Grand Touring Over class during the 2024 season.

By Christian Hinton
Kumho Tire becomes an Official Tire of Formula DRIFT

As part of the sponsorship, Kumho Tire will receive a significant footprint at each of the eight Formula DRIFT events in the 2024 series, including track signage and activation during race weekends.

By David Sickels
Kumho_Tire_USA_Formula-DRIFT-sponsorship-1400
Discount Tire acquires six Suburban Tire Auto Repair Centers

The six locations in the Chicago area will continue to operate under the Suburban Tire Auto Repair Centers brand name.

By Christian Hinton
Suburban-Tire-Discount-Tire
Sun Auto Tire & Service expands Texas store count

The company has acquired Carrollton Complete Automotive, which offers a range of automotive services.

By Christian Hinton
Sun-Auto-Carrollton

Continental Tire introduces six new/refreshed tire products during 2024 GOLD dealer meeting

Company leadership also detailed updates to marketing/incentive programs.

By David Sickels
Conti-welcome-logo-outside-1400
Does your shop need a marketing firm?

Hiring a marketing firm won’t automatically bring in more business – it can lose you money if you don’t take proper steps.

By Christian Hinton
TR-Continental-marketing
Yokohama Rubber to supply its BluEarth-XT AE61 as OE on Toyota’s Yaris Cross

Yokohama Rubber said the BluEarth-XT AE61 is a summer tire developed specifically for use on crossover urban SUVs.

By Christian Hinton
Yokohama-BluEarth-OE
AACF launches anniversary fundraising initiative

Running through July 1, this campaign aims to raise $65,000 through 1,000 donations of $65 each.

By Christian Hinton
AACF-65th-logo