 Nexen Tire Motorsports drivers earn top placements at King of the Hammers

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
TireReview
Tire Review providing expert tire- and service-related content daily.
News

Nexen Tire Motorsports drivers earn top placements at King of the Hammers

Nexen Tire Motorsports partnered with drivers across a variety of racing series both on- and off-road, including King of the Hammers.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Published:
Nexen-KOH

Nexen Tire America said that Nexen Tire Motorsports off-road drivers earned top placements in King of the Hammers ahead of its annual racing program debut. This year, Nexen Tire Motorsports partnered with drivers across a variety of racing series both on- and off-road, including King of the Hammers, Ultra4 Racing and AMSOIL Championship Off-Road.

Related Articles

Nexen Tire Motorsports off-road drivers this year include:

  • Woody Rose, Trent Fabrication – second-place podium in the 4800 Every Man Challenge;
  • Dylan Trent – first-place podium in the 4900 Youth Class;
  • Ross Glave, Flexpoint Off-Road;
  • Mitch Bokenfohr;
  • Alex McNeil, Truth North Racing – third-place podium in the 4600 Stock Class;
  • Kurtis Morris, True North Racing;
  • Sheldon Haynes, True North Racing;
  • Buddy Carlton, Carlton Custom Motorsports;
  • Matt Long, Carlton Custom Motorsports;
  • Joshua Bacsi, Team Havoc Racing.

“We are proud to once again partner with extremely talented drivers across the vast landscape that is racing,” David Siebert, motorsports manager for Nexen Tire America said. “For the second year in a row, we’ve seen early success in the off-road sector ahead of our motorsports program debut, and in just over a month, we are set to kick off our 2024 racing program with the return of Nexen Tire Motorsports drivers competing in round one of Formula DRIFT.”

Nexen Tire said it will announce its 2024 motorsports program details alongside the start of Formula DRIFT on April 12-13 during round one of The Streets of Long Beach in Long Beach, Calif.

You May Also Like

YRC-combo-1400
BKT-surgical-equipment-donation-1400
Daytona-200-Hero-Image-1400
CMA-FR610-tire
News

Kal Tire names new president

Corey Parks joined Kal Tire in September 2023 as a member of the senior management team.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Published:
Kal-Tire-Corey-Parks

After 15 years as president of Kal Tire and 37 years with the company his father founded, Robert Foord is transitioning to the role of executive vice-chair of the board and Corey Parks has assumed the role of president as of March 1. Parks is a senior executive with more than 22 years of experience in leadership positions with Les Schwab Tire Centers in the US, with his most recent roles being chief administrative officer, executive vice president, secretary and general counsel, Kal Tire said.

Read Full Article

More News Posts
Continental introduces digital tool to check truck tire health

Continental said it’s allowing fleets and truck drivers to test the system for free and users can configure up to five vehicles.

By Christian Hinton
continental_pp_conticonnect_lite
Turbo Wholesale Tires launches new associate dealer program during dealer conference

The single-day event highlighted Turbo’s proprietary, Lexani, Lionhart and Rolling Big Power (RBP) tire brands.

By Christian Hinton
Turbo-Wholesale-Tires-meeting
McCarthy Tire hosts leadership meeting

The event brought together representatives from sales, store managers, regional leaders, corporate department heads and executives.

By Christian Hinton
McCarthy-Tire-leadership-meeting
Apollo Tires debuts marketing campaign for longhaul truck tires at TMC

This campaign comes one year after Apollo Tires debuted its long-haul truck tire range at the TMC Expo.

By Christian Hinton
Apollo-Smart-Tires-campaign

Other Posts

Pirelli to produce a complete range of FSC compliant tires for motorsports

Pirelli said that all the natural rubber within the tire complies with environmental and social criteria required by the FSC.

By Christian Hinton
Pirelli-FSC-tires-1400
Bridging the past and present: Totten Tire may be Birch Run’s best kept secret in tires

The single-location shop has always been able to draw the business it needs to keep busy, keep customers happy, and keep true to its roots.

By Denise Koeth
K&M-Totten-Tire-Owners-1400
Pilot to add 30 Southern Tire Mart shops to its travel center network

Over the next year, the company plans to add more than 30 STMP shops to its travel centers for a total of over 85 locations across the country.

By Christian Hinton
McCarthy Tire Service promotes new VP of human resources

Ann Sadusky joined the McCarthy team in October 2018 and has directed its human resource department since that time.

By Christian Hinton
McCarthy-Ann-Sadusky--1400