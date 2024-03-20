Nexen Tire Motorsports drivers earn top placements at King of the Hammers

Nexen Tire America said that Nexen Tire Motorsports off-road drivers earned top placements in King of the Hammers ahead of its annual racing program debut. This year, Nexen Tire Motorsports partnered with drivers across a variety of racing series both on- and off-road, including King of the Hammers, Ultra4 Racing and AMSOIL Championship Off-Road.

Nexen Tire Motorsports off-road drivers this year include:

Woody Rose, Trent Fabrication – second-place podium in the 4800 Every Man Challenge;

Dylan Trent – first-place podium in the 4900 Youth Class;

Ross Glave, Flexpoint Off-Road;

Mitch Bokenfohr;

Alex McNeil, Truth North Racing – third-place podium in the 4600 Stock Class;

Kurtis Morris, True North Racing;

Sheldon Haynes, True North Racing;

Buddy Carlton, Carlton Custom Motorsports;

Matt Long, Carlton Custom Motorsports;

Joshua Bacsi, Team Havoc Racing.

“We are proud to once again partner with extremely talented drivers across the vast landscape that is racing,” David Siebert, motorsports manager for Nexen Tire America said. “For the second year in a row, we’ve seen early success in the off-road sector ahead of our motorsports program debut, and in just over a month, we are set to kick off our 2024 racing program with the return of Nexen Tire Motorsports drivers competing in round one of Formula DRIFT.”

Nexen Tire said it will announce its 2024 motorsports program details alongside the start of Formula DRIFT on April 12-13 during round one of The Streets of Long Beach in Long Beach, Calif.