Products/Maxam Tire North America Inc.
July 15, 2019

Maxam Introduces New MS503 OTR Tire

Tire Review Staff

Tire Review Staff,

Maxam-MS503

Maxam has expanded its L5 extra deep tire program with the MS503 L5T pattern.

Maxam has developed the new MS503 radial OTR program to maximize service life in harsh conditions, using reinforced shoulder, sidewall and bead construction, the company says. In addition, the company says, the ultra-cut resistant tread compound and all-steel radial tire construction maximizes protection from physical damage and extends the tire life.

Maxam says the extra-deep, non-directional L5T traction pattern allows the MS503 to provide lasting performance and optimized control in all conditions. The staggered tread provides continuous ground contact while providing improved ride comfort for operators.

The Maxam MS503 is currently available in six sizes: 17.5R25; 20.5R25; 23.5R25; 26.5R25; 29.5R25; and 35/65R33.

