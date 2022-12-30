fbpx
Maxam Tire Completes Core Size Range for Agrixtra H Series

Maxam Tire completed the core size range for four-wheel drive self-propelled nutrient applicators. The company says these sizes to the Agrixtra H will further allow farmers’ and growers’ access to its product line.

The company says it developed the Agrixtra H product family specifically for combine harvesters and floaters. Maxam said the line has flotation properties engineered to ensure reduced soil compaction and improved traction performance. Designed to withstand heavy loads and high speeds, the 750/50R26 and 1050/50R32 sizes utilize a radial casing and steel belt construction to improve stability.

Maxam said the tire utilizes rubber compounds that reduce ozone cracking and weathering as well as improve tire wear rates and fuel efficiency. In addition, the tire’s 45-degree lug profile provides excellent traction and reduced slip.

In addition to the two sizes designed for floaters or spreaders, Maxam has added the 800/70R32 and 1250/50R32 to enhance the wide flotation product offering for the Agrixtra H family.

