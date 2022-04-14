Maxam Tire Releases New Industrial Solid Lineup

Maxam Tire released the new MS601+ and MS701+, along with the MS702 as part of its industrial solid tire lineup.

Maxam says the MS601+ is produced in an automated strip winding process that is fully owned and operated by the company. The MS601+ is designed to last longer than the previous generation. The MS601+ features a low rolling resistance and a heat-dissipating compound to increase tire life. In addition, the MS601+ is also available with the XRF feature, a fiber reinforcing process that increases load capacity by more than 20%.

Maxam says the MS701+ is a three-stage solid resilient tire made from 100% natural rubber. In addition to the manufacturing process and technology, the MS701+ contains a new compound as its major enhancement. The new compound is specially formulated to improve heat dissipation, wear and durability over the tire’s lifecycle.