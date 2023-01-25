Maxam Tire Adds Two Sizes to MS405 Series

Maxam Tire has added two tire sizes, 775/65R29 and 800/80R29, to its MS405 lineup for loaders and articulated dump trucks. MAXAM said the new E4/L4 sizes in the MS405 series provide the OTR industry with yet another rugged and long-lasting solution.

By encompassing a heavy-duty casing and bead construction with advanced compounding technology, Maxam said the 775/65R29 boasts the ability to uphold aggressive jobs. Similar to the E4/L4 sizes within the series, the 775/65R29 MS405 has undergone advanced engineering and extensive research to perform beyond expectation.

In addition to the 775/65R29, Maxam said it is bringing an E4/L4 800/80R29 size to the MS405 series. Featuring a high traction pattern with 50% more wearable tread compared to the alternative 33.25R29 E3 tire size, the 800/80R29 E4/L4 yields maximum tire life and productivity. Designed with the end user in mind, the MS405 800/80R29 also fits on the same wheel as most 33.25R29 tires.

“In the demanding OTR global market, the addition of the 775/65R29 and 800/80R29 to the MS405 lineup further enhances Maxam’s flagship OTR offering, delivering a comprehensive line of viable solutions to loaders and articulated dump trucks in every size,” said Jimmy McDonnell, vice president of sales, Maxam Tire North America. “With only a few manufacturers providing the E4/L4 size in this pattern, this addition highlights MAXAM’s commitment to play a vital part in the OTR industry and its future. Focusing on maximizing E4/L4 applications’ resilience in the toughest environment, we aim to amplify operational productivity when creating the new sizes,”