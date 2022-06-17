Maxam Tire Launches MS600 Press-On Solid With New Compound

Maxam Tire introduces the latest addition to its high-performance material handling tire program, the MS600 press-on solid. The series will incorporate the all-new proprietary rubber compound technology, EcoPoint3 , delivering revolutionary solutions to the industry, the company says. The new MS600 will be manufactured in the company’s new and fully owned state-of-the-art solid tire factory.

With a five-degree sidewall taper, the new MS600 press-on solid has a wide tread width and delivers maximum stability, grip and tire life, the company says. The new product line will be manufactured using a fully automated strip winding process, ensuring top quality and performance consistency. It will be available in an extra-wide North American tread profile.

Featuring a full tread profile for a larger footprint area, the MS600 delivers maximum load distribution and stability when starting and stopping. Its EcoPoint3 compounding tackles the biggest three challenges in the tire industry: rolling, skid and wear resistance, the company says. This proprietary process allows for the MS600’s masterbatches to contain less filler, higher ratios of stress at elongation and minimum proportions of impurities, resulting in a more consistent compound, the company says. The skid, wear and rolling resistance provides a stronger, safer and more energy-efficient tire, according to Maxam.