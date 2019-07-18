Martins Industries Adds Greater Load Capacity to Power Lifter

Originally designed and put on the market three years ago as a tool for lifting passenger vehicle wheels, Martins Industries‘ Power Lifter can now lift SUV and pickup truck wheels thanks to its greater load capacity, which has increased from 110 pounds to 187 pounds.

Martins Industries has also added a safety strap to hold wheels in place, three automatic lift speeds to lift tires and wheels in under 13 seconds (as compared to a single, slow speed on the original model) and a hardware tray and impact wrench holder.

The Power Lifter comes with two 12-volt rechargeable batteries and a charger. Each long-lasting battery enables you to change approximately 500 passenger-car tires on a single charge.