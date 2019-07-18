Products/Martins Industries
July 18, 2019

Martins Industries Adds Greater Load Capacity to Power Lifter

Tire Review Staff

Tire Review Staff,

View bio

Cutting Edge Automotive Solutions Partners with Andretti Rallycross

TBC Brands Launches New Tire Brand – National Tire

Martins Industries Adds Greater Load Capacity to Power Lifter

Hankook Tire Extends Partnership with DTM

Meguiar's Releases Ultimate Waterless Wheel & Tire Cleaner

Pirelli Introduces Scorpion Verde All Season Plus II

Jiffy Lube Franchisee Adds Service Centers in Florida

Southern Tire Mart Cited by OSHA, Facing $300K+ in Fines

Cooper Tire Recalls Sizes of Several Tire Lines

GM Tech Tip: Car with Wide and Low Aspect Ratio Tires Pulls, Wanders or Tramlines

Martins-Industries-Power-Lifter

Originally designed and put on the market three years ago as a tool for lifting passenger vehicle wheels, Martins Industries‘ Power Lifter can now lift SUV and pickup truck wheels thanks to its greater load capacity, which has increased from 110 pounds to 187 pounds.

Martins Industries has also added a safety strap to hold wheels in place, three automatic lift speeds to lift tires and wheels in under 13 seconds (as compared to a single, slow speed on the original model) and a hardware tray and impact wrench holder.

The Power Lifter comes with two 12-volt rechargeable batteries and a charger. Each long-lasting battery enables you to change approximately 500 passenger-car tires on a single charge.

Show Full Article