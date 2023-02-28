Martins Launches Line of Impact Wrenches

Martins has launched its own line of impact wrenches and socket sets. Called “Impulse,” the company says the line aims to diversify Martins’ offerings and meet market needs. The company says the tools provide power and high resistance.

With the addition of these products, Martins is adding to its lineup of equipment for cars, SUVs, light truck owners and the trucking industry.

The product line includes:

Impulse ½” LW impact wrench (MX-LW1)

Impulse 1″ LW impact wrench (MX-LW2)

Impulse ½” cordless impact wrench (MX-P1)

Impulse ½” classic impact wrench (MX-C1)

Impulse 1″ classic impact wrench (MX-C2)

Impulse ½” impact socket set (MX-S1)

Impulse 1″ impact socket set (MX-S2)

“By integrating these products into our current offering, we are improving the customer experience by allowing them to acquire all the necessary equipment in one place. This product line is a continuation of our commitment to manufacture and distribute quality tools while allowing users to increase their productivity,” said Martin Dépelteau, president of Martins.

Martins has numerous distribution centers and offices in North America, Europe, UK, Australia and other parts of the world.