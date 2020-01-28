Petlas Releases New Forklift Tire

Petlas has released Solid ST, a new forklift tire the company says is developed to offer extended service life, maximum damage resistance and minimized maintenance costs for forklifts operating on smooth and flat surfaces.

Solid ST has a four-layer structure, helping the tire demonstrate great wear behavior and resistance to cuts, chips and wear, Petlas says.

The cushion layer helps decrease heat build-up, and under the inner layer of hard natural rubber with staple fibers lies a hard base compound with four embedded steel wires.

Solid ST is currently available in two sizes: 6.50-10 and 23×10-12. Petlas says the short term projections of the company include introducing two more sizes within the second half of the year: 18×7-8 and 4.00-8.

Apart from this new Solid pattern, Petlas also offers three different pneumatic forklift tires, namely, HL10, HL30 and HL40.