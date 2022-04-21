Connect with us
Checkpoint-Martins-merger

News

Martins Acquires Wheel Safety Company Checkpoint

Advertisement
Madeleine Winer

on

Martins, a Canadian supplier of tire and wheel safety equipment, has recently acquired UK-based Checkpoint, a global leader in wheel safety, the company says. With Checkpoint, Martins adds a host of wheel safety solutions, namely a variety of visual indicators of nut movement, to its line of products. Checkpoint also comes with 30 years of expertise that started with its founder, CEO and inventor, Mike Marczynski.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

The renowned expertise and superior quality of Checkpoint is what motivated the acquisition, Martins says. The company says it will enable them to offer even more quality products to their customers.

“We’re proud to now count in our ranks the extensive know-how and knowledge of the Checkpoint team, as well as the reputation for quality the brand has justly acquired over the years,” says Martin Dépelteau, CEO of Martins.

Moving forward, Martins plans to integrate Checkpoint into its existing offerings without compromising the quality or depth of Checkpoint products. Checkpoint operations, distribution, quality and culture will continue as usual.

Advertisement

Martins plans to support B2B distribution for Checkpoint with its numerous distribution centers, a foothold in North America, Europe, Australia and other parts of the world.

Advertisement
In this article:, , ,
Click to comment

News: Sun Auto Tire & Service Opens New Location in Goodyear

News: Pirelli ‘P Zero Elect’ Selected as OE for the Electric BMW iX

News: Kenda Receives National Quality Award from Taiwanese Government

News: Subsidiary of DexKo Global Acquires HiSpec Wheel & Tire

Advertisement

on

Martins Acquires Wheel Safety Company Checkpoint

on

Massachusetts Right to Repair Court Decision Delayed Again

on

Continental Launches Tires Made from Recycled PET Bottles

on

Hankook Tire Named OE for Mercedes-Benz S-Class
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Trending Now

TPMS: TPMS Diagnostic Strategy and Checks

Service: Charging for TPMS Service

Commercial Tires: Yokohama Tire Launches 720R Drive Tire for Regional Deliveries

TPMS: The Costly TPMS Mistake You Don’t Want to Make

TPMS: Replacing Rubber, Snap-In TPMS Valves During Tire Service

Digital Edition

Current Pocast
play
Fast-Tracking Business Expansion & Change with Aaron Telle

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Trident Industrial Tires & Tracks LLP

Trident Industrial Tires & Tracks LLP
Contact: Suprit ShahPhone: +91-207-119-9119Phone: +91-207-119-9119Fax: +91-207-119-9199
S 70/a Rashmi Industrial Estate, Pune 411040
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

yokohama acquires Trelleborg wheel systems_ yokohama acquires Trelleborg wheel systems_

News

Yokohama Acquires Trelleborg’s Wheel Systems Business
Point-S-USA-Springfield-OR- Point-S-USA-Springfield-OR-

News

Point S Creates Programs that Invest in Independents
Pirelli-CEO-Tronchetti-Provera-future-mobility-tech Pirelli-CEO-Tronchetti-Provera-future-mobility-tech

Executive Interviews

Pirelli CEO Talks Future Mobility, Industry Challenges
Continental-ContiLifeCycle-Retread Continental-ContiLifeCycle-Retread

News

Continental Tire Sales, Retread Volumes Increase in 2021
Connect
Tire Review Magazine