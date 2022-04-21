Martins Acquires Wheel Safety Company Checkpoint

Martins , a Canadian supplier of tire and wheel safety equipment, has recently acquired UK-based Checkpoint, a global leader in wheel safety, the company says. With Checkpoint, Martins adds a host of wheel safety solutions, namely a variety of visual indicators of nut movement, to its line of products. Checkpoint also comes with 30 years of expertise that started with its founder, CEO and inventor, Mike Marczynski.

Click Here to Read More

The renowned expertise and superior quality of Checkpoint is what motivated the acquisition, Martins says. The company says it will enable them to offer even more quality products to their customers.

“We’re proud to now count in our ranks the extensive know-how and knowledge of the Checkpoint team, as well as the reputation for quality the brand has justly acquired over the years,” says Martin Dépelteau, CEO of Martins.

Moving forward, Martins plans to integrate Checkpoint into its existing offerings without compromising the quality or depth of Checkpoint products. Checkpoint operations, distribution, quality and culture will continue as usual.