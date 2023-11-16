Martins Introduces Three New Sub-Brands

Martins has announced the launch of its three new sub-brands: tiretools, tirestow, and tiresupp.

According to the company, tiretools is dedicated to providing tire equipment solutions focused on quality, safety, and user-friendly design. As for tirestow, Martins said it addresses the need for effective tire storage solutions. Complementing these offerings, Martins said tiresupp presents itself as an expert in tire supplies aiming to serve as a trusted partner for businesses seeking solutions for their tire-related needs.

Martins has offices and distribution centers in Canada, the United States, Europe, the United Kingdom and Australia, serving clients in over 70 countries worldwide.