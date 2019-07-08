Products/John Bean
July 8, 2019

John Bean Introduces T2545T Swing Arm Tire Changer

Tire Review Staff

Tire Review Staff,

John Bean has released its T2545T Swing Arm Tire Changer for handling passenger cars, light trucks and high-performance wheel and tire assemblies.

“The ergonomic design and safety-enhancing features of the new John Bean T2545T tire changer provide the user a safe work space when changing a variety of tires,” said Adam Brown, director of product management for John Bean. “The T2545T is easy to set up, simple to use and offers a large range of capacity. Its compact design gives it a small footprint, even with larger tire sizes.”

The John Bean T2545T Swing Arm Tire Changer features a locking mount/demount head offset. This feature offers cosmetic safety for expensive wheels reducing the risk of harming wheel and tire assemblies, the company says. Its electric motor generates 885 foot-pounds of torque to the turntable.

Another feature of the John Bean T2545T is its newly designed bead breaker control, which is ergonomic to operate, the company says.

