John Bean Introduces T2545T Swing Arm Tire Changer

John Bean has released its T2545T Swing Arm Tire Changer for handling passenger cars, light trucks and high-performance wheel and tire assemblies.

“The ergonomic design and safety-enhancing features of the new John Bean T2545T tire changer provide the user a safe work space when changing a variety of tires,” said Adam Brown, director of product management for John Bean. “The T2545T is easy to set up, simple to use and offers a large range of capacity. Its compact design gives it a small footprint, even with larger tire sizes.”

The John Bean T2545T Swing Arm Tire Changer features a locking mount/demount head offset. This feature offers cosmetic safety for expensive wheels reducing the risk of harming wheel and tire assemblies, the company says. Its electric motor generates 885 foot-pounds of torque to the turntable.

Another feature of the John Bean T2545T is its newly designed bead breaker control, which is ergonomic to operate, the company says.