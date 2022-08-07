John Bean Releases 15k 4-Post Alignment Lift

John Bean has released its new 15k Four-Post Open Front Alignment Lift. Designed for big jobs, the John Bean 15k Four-Post Alignment Lift has open-front columns, 26-in. runways and integrated 100-in.-long rear slip plates. The lift can accommodate heavy-duty, dual-rear-wheel trucks, while also being suited to accommodate standard, four-wheel alignments on passenger vehicles, the company says.

Advertisement