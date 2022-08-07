Connect with us

John Bean Releases 15k 4-Post Alignment Lift

John Bean has released its new 15k Four-Post Open Front Alignment Lift. Designed for big jobs, the John Bean 15k Four-Post Alignment Lift has open-front columns, 26-in. runways and integrated 100-in.-long rear slip plates. The lift can accommodate heavy-duty, dual-rear-wheel trucks, while also being suited to accommodate standard, four-wheel alignments on passenger vehicles, the company says.

Available in two lengths, standard and extended, the lift is certified to the industry’s leading ANSI/ALI automotive lift standard. The company says key features of the John Bean 15k Four-Post Alignment Lift include:

  • Extended rear column drive-on to accommodate dual rear tire vehicles
  • 26-in. runways for wide track width vehicles
  • 100-in. rear slip plates for improved four-wheel alignment capability for long and short wheelbase vehicles
  • Open front cross beam
  • Dimpled ramps
  • Cartridge-based locking and cable brake system
  • Adjustable air-hydraulic jack beam design with extended-reach lifting arms, higher lifting stroke and low drive-over height is a standard accessory on the 15k 4-post lift. 

