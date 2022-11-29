fbpx
John Bean new website

News

John Bean Updates Website to Improve User Experience

John Bean has redesigned its website to make it easier to locate more in-depth information. The company says it intends to make it easier for customers to decide which John Bean wheel service products are best for their shop locations.

“We concentrated specifically on making the website easier for visitors to understand and find useful information about our solutions,” said Mariana Montovaneli, director of marketing for John Bean. “Before we got started, we asked customers how we could best enhance the John Bean website experience. We have incorporated many of their suggestions.”

John Bean says the website features detailed information about the company’s complete product line, including ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems) calibration, wheel aligners and balancers, tire changers and lifts. In addition, each product section includes specific information such as technology enhancements, benefits of the products and frequently asked questions to help customers make sure they are purchasing the right product for their specific shop size.

The company says the website also hosts videos demonstrating how each product operates and how they improve shop efficiency and productivity. There are more training options for John Bean customers, and the website also makes it easier to locate a John Bean sales representative to answer questions or help with an order.

