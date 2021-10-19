Connect with us

John Bean to Showcase New Tru-Point at SEMA

The company will have its Tru-Point ADAS calibration system on display at the Snap-on Total Shop Solutions booth at the SEMA Show.

Danielle Hess

on

The new John Bean Tru-Point advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) calibration system will be on display and available for demonstrations at the Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) show being held Nov. 2-5 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

Tru-Point will be one of many innovative products showcased at the Snap-on Total Shop Solutions(TSS) booth #32017, with 6,000 sq. ft. featuring Car-O-Liner, Hofmann, Mitchell 1 and SUN Collision. Many of the products will be available for hands-on demonstrations.

Show attendees should note that the Snap-on booth #32017 is in a new location this year, moving to the Upper South Hall in the Collision Repair & Refinishing section of the convention center, the company said.

