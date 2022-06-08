Goodyear Vows Integrated Product Portfolio with Cooper by 2023

In a letter released to the public this week, Goodyear’s Ryan Patterson , chief operating and integration officer, said that by the end of 2023, dealers should expect “access to a single operating system, combined sales force, and an integrated brand and product portfolio” with Cooper Tire.

In the letter, Patterson reflected on reaching the one-year milestone of the Goodyear-Cooper integration and said that Goodyear has also improved its supply and inventory quality “in an extremely volatile environment.

Read the full letter from Patterson below.

“To our loyal customers:

“It’s hard to believe that a year has passed since we embarked on a journey to unlock greater growth

potential for our customers by combining with Cooper Tire. Since that time, you have remained our

priority as we worked to deliver uninterrupted customer service while creating more value for your

businesses. I’m proud of what we’ve achieved together with you through the first year of integration.

During this time, we continued to invest in building the power of our brands and products to help you

win in your markets. This includes our first replacement tires designed for electric vehicles, the

ElectricDrive GT consumer tire and the Endurance RSA ULT for last-mile delivery vehicles. We also

expanded our Mastercraft portfolio with the addition of two new lines. And, we made our commercial

tires more sustainable by beginning to replace petroleum with soybean oil.