goodyear-cooper-TR1400

News

Goodyear Vows Integrated Product Portfolio with Cooper by 2023

Madeleine Winer

on

In a letter released to the public this week, Goodyear’s Ryan Patterson, chief operating and integration officer, said that by the end of 2023, dealers should expect “access to a single operating system, combined sales force, and an integrated brand and product portfolio” with Cooper Tire.

In the letter, Patterson reflected on reaching the one-year milestone of the Goodyear-Cooper integration and said that Goodyear has also improved its supply and inventory quality “in an extremely volatile environment.

Read the full letter from Patterson below.

To our loyal customers:

“It’s hard to believe that a year has passed since we embarked on a journey to unlock greater growth
potential for our customers by combining with Cooper Tire. Since that time, you have remained our
priority as we worked to deliver uninterrupted customer service while creating more value for your
businesses. I’m proud of what we’ve achieved together with you through the first year of integration.
During this time, we continued to invest in building the power of our brands and products to help you
win in your markets. This includes our first replacement tires designed for electric vehicles, the
ElectricDrive GT consumer tire and the Endurance RSA ULT for last-mile delivery vehicles. We also
expanded our Mastercraft portfolio with the addition of two new lines. And, we made our commercial
tires more sustainable by beginning to replace petroleum with soybean oil.

“In addition to developing leading products, we listened to your feedback and made great strides as a
supplier. While we still have work to do, we have improved our supply and inventory quality in an
extremely volatile environment.

“I’m pleased to share that we remain on track to deliver the full value of this integration in 2023.
Towards the beginning of next year, you can expect that, when you do business with Goodyear, you
will have access to a single operating system, combined sales force, and an integrated brand and
product portfolio.

“I know I speak on behalf of our entire team when I say that we deeply appreciate your loyalty and
business. Together, we are positioned to become a stronger U.S. leader in the global tire industry,
and I am confident that the best is yet to come.”

