At this year’s Technology & Maintenance Council Annual Meeting in Orlando, Florida, and Work Truck Week summit in Indianapolis, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company says it is showcasing two new tires for the growing last-mile delivery sector: the new Endurance RSA ULT and Fuel Max RSA ULT.

With the fuel-efficient Fuel Max RSA and the “Electric Drive Ready” Endurance RSA ULT – Goodyear’s first tire equipped for the higher load capacity of electric commercial vehicles – Goodyear says it aims to meet growing demand trends within the last-mile delivery segment driven by e-commerce, as well as fleets’ cost-savings and sustainability goals.

Compatible with EV and gas – or diesel-powered work vehicles, Goodyear says the Endurance RSA ULT is its premium 17.5-inch all-position tire for last-mile delivery vehicles, pickup trucks and light trucks. The Endurance RSA ULT is equipped to handle the higher load capacities of EVs and is the first commercial tire stamped with Goodyear’s “Electric Drive Ready” designation or badge.