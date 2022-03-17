Connect with us
Last-Mile-Delivery-Truck

Tire

Goodyear Launches Two Tires for Last-Mile Delivery

Advertisement
Christian Hinton

on

At this year’s Technology & Maintenance Council Annual Meeting in Orlando, Florida, and Work Truck Week summit in Indianapolis, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company says it is showcasing two new tires for the growing last-mile delivery sector: the new Endurance RSA ULT and Fuel Max RSA ULT.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

With the fuel-efficient Fuel Max RSA and the “Electric Drive Ready” Endurance RSA ULT – Goodyear’s first tire equipped for the higher load capacity of electric commercial vehicles – Goodyear says it aims to meet growing demand trends within the last-mile delivery segment driven by e-commerce, as well as fleets’ cost-savings and sustainability goals.

Compatible with EV and gas – or diesel-powered work vehicles, Goodyear says the Endurance RSA ULT is its premium 17.5-inch all-position tire for last-mile delivery vehicles, pickup trucks and light trucks. The Endurance RSA ULT is equipped to handle the higher load capacities of EVs and is the first commercial tire stamped with Goodyear’s “Electric Drive Ready” designation or badge.

Advertisement

Goodyear’s 19.5-inch ULT, the Fuel Max RSA, is also available now. Goodyear says the new technology has a tread compound that offers low rolling resistance for better fuel efficiency, which helps deliver longer wear and lowers the cost per mile.

Advertisement
In this article:, ,
Click to comment
Advertisement

on

Goodyear Launches Two Tires for Last-Mile Delivery

on

Hercules' TIS UT1 UTV Tire Hits the Market

on

Titan Expands AgraEDGE Tire Line

on

Call 'A/T Lite' Tires What You WIll – This Segment’s Making a Name for Itself
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Trending Now

Tires: Five Tire Trends for 2021

Business Operations: Consider Software Solutions to Streamline Operations

TPMS: TPMS Diagnostic Strategy and Checks

Tires: Nokian Tyres Revamps All-Terrain Lineup

Service: Charging for TPMS Service

Digital Edition

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

FS Curtis

FS Curtis
Phone: 800-925-5431Fax: 314-381-1439
1905 Kienlen Ave., St. Louis MO 63133
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Connect
Tire Review Magazine