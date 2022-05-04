Goodyear Adds New All-Season Tires Under Mastercraft Courser Line

Goodyear Tire & Rubber expanded its Mastercraft Courser portfolio by introducing the Courser Trail and Trail HD, as well as the Courser Quest and Quest Plus. Goodyear says the four new all-season tires are now available.

According to Goodyear, the Courser Trail and Trail HD are reliable tires for everyday use, while also giving drivers the ability to go off the asphalt. Ranging from 15- to 20-in. wheel diameters, Goodyear says the Mastercraft Courser Trail is available now in 28 P-metric sizes, and the Courser Trail HD is available in 30 LT sizes.

The Courser Quest and Quest Plus provide better performance in wet and snowy conditions, says Goodyear. Ranging from 15- to 22-in. wheel diameters, Goodyear says the Courser Quest is available in 23 sizes, and the Courser Quest Plus is available in 46.