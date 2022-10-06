Cooper Medallion Program Adds TireHub as a National Distributor

TireHub announced it is now an authorized national distributor for the Cooper Medallion program. The company said it expanded its brand portfolio to include Cooper and Starfire tires earlier this year, following Goodyear’s acquisition of the Cooper Tire & Rubber Company in 2021. Now, as a national distributor for the Cooper Medallion program, TireHub says it offers more dealers another way to help grow its business.

“It is exciting to add Cooper products to TireHub’s portfolio because we see it as a strong complement to the breadth and depth of premium products that we provide,” said TireHub CEO Ted Becker. “We have stayed closely aligned with Goodyear to expand our distribution of Cooper products nationally. Becoming a national distributor for the Cooper Medallion program allows us to meet and exceed the needs of current and future customers.”

TireHub’s national distributor status for the Cooper Medallion program became official on Sept. 12. The company says customers now have the option to sign on as new medallion or secondary dealers moving forward.