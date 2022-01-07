Goodyear Releases ElectricDrive GT EV Replacement Tire

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has launched the new ElectricDrive GT, the company’s first replacement tire in North America tuned for electric vehicles. Goodyear says the ElectricDrive GT is an ultra-high performance, all-season tire that delivers long-lasting tread wear and a quiet ride for EV drivers and passengers.

The ElectricDrive GT features Goodyear’s SoundComfort Technology, which the company says acts as a built-in sound barrier that helps reduce road noise. It is also designed with an asymmetric tread pattern and a specialized tread compound that provide enhanced all-season traction, giving EV drivers confident handling in both wet and dry road conditions, the company says.

While Goodyear plans to expand the ElectricDrive product portfolio in 2022, the initial release of the Goodyear ElectricDrive GT is available in size 255/45R19 104W XL.