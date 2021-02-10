Connect with us

News

Free Panel on Digitalizing In-Store Experience is Feb. 17

Tire Review Staff

on

Podium is hosting a free panel featuring TCS Technologies, Hunter, Bartec, 1st Mile, VIP Tires & Service, and Burt Brothers on Wednesday, Feb. 17.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

The purpose of this panel is to review the acceleration of online and virtual business and discuss strategies currently available to help dealers overcome digital roadblocks.

Customers have heightened expectations for dealerships and service centers to offer a high-quality digital experience, including contactless service, online scheduling, mobile bill pay and more. These expectations have altered the traditional customer journey, requiring dealers to shift their focus and business dollars in order to provide their customers with an exceptional experience. During the panel, representatives of the participating technology leaders will provide their insight—developed from years of industry problem-solving—in response to the common questions that dealers face as they strive to adapt to the new digital age.

“This is going to be a learning experience like no other in 2021,” says Jeff Carpenter, Director of Software Sales at TCS. “Business has been undergoing a steady digital transformation for several years, thanks to the continual progression of technology innovation, but the year 2020 has catapulted that gradual rise into a nearly vertical spike, fast-tracking changes in consumer demand. This has left many businesses scrambling to keep up. Our team at TCS, like our technology partners, don’t just want dealerships to stay abreast of change—we want to help them get ahead of the curve, where they can make smart and sustainable decisions for their businesses. That’s why we are really looking forward to this opportunity to collaborate with the top technology providers in the tire and wheel industry and share our combined expertise for the benefit of our dealer community.”

Advertisement

Dealerships and service centers interested in attending the panel discussion can register for the event here.

Advertisement
In this article:, , , , ,
Click to comment

News: Goodyear Invests in Autonomous Trucking Company

News: Michelin to Increase Prices on Select Commercial Products

News: Titan Accepting Applications for 2021 Tractor Restoration

News: GRI Specialty Tire Plant Celebrates Three Years

Advertisement

on

Free Panel on Digitalizing In-Store Experience is Feb. 17

on

Goodyear 2020 Net Sales Decline 16%, But Trending Up

on

Nexen Tire to Provide Free Social Media Support to Dealers

on

Bridgestone Issues Sustainability-Linked Credit Facility
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Trending Now

TPMS: Autel Releases ITS600 Tire Service, Diagnostic Tablet

Passenger/Light Truck: The Science Behind Ride & Handling

Business Operations: Are You a Leader if No One Follows You?

Commercial Tires: Goodyear Introduces New Commercial Tires at Conference

TPMS: Bartec USA Makes Fourth Tool Update of 2020

Digital Edition

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Continental Tire the Americas

Continental Tire the Americas
Contact: Brian BeierwaltesPhone: 704-587-6200Fax: 704-583-4899
1830 Mac Millan Park Dr., Fort Mill SC 29707
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Riccardo-Bridgestone-1 Riccardo-Bridgestone-1

People

Up Close with Bridgestone’s Riccardo Cichi
Marko-Ibrahim_Bridgestone Marko-Ibrahim_Bridgestone

People

Bridgestone Names New President of Retail Operations
T.J.-Jordan-Cooper-Tires T.J.-Jordan-Cooper-Tires

People

Cooper Tire Adds New Member to Board of Directors

News

K&M Tire Conference Day 2: Session Takeaways for Dealers
Connect