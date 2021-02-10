Free Panel on Digitalizing In-Store Experience is Feb. 17

Click Here to Read More

The purpose of this panel is to review the acceleration of online and virtual business and discuss strategies currently available to help dealers overcome digital roadblocks.

Customers have heightened expectations for dealerships and service centers to offer a high-quality digital experience, including contactless service, online scheduling, mobile bill pay and more. These expectations have altered the traditional customer journey, requiring dealers to shift their focus and business dollars in order to provide their customers with an exceptional experience. During the panel, representatives of the participating technology leaders will provide their insight—developed from years of industry problem-solving—in response to the common questions that dealers face as they strive to adapt to the new digital age.

“This is going to be a learning experience like no other in 2021,” says Jeff Carpenter, Director of Software Sales at TCS. “Business has been undergoing a steady digital transformation for several years, thanks to the continual progression of technology innovation, but the year 2020 has catapulted that gradual rise into a nearly vertical spike, fast-tracking changes in consumer demand. This has left many businesses scrambling to keep up. Our team at TCS, like our technology partners, don’t just want dealerships to stay abreast of change—we want to help them get ahead of the curve, where they can make smart and sustainable decisions for their businesses. That’s why we are really looking forward to this opportunity to collaborate with the top technology providers in the tire and wheel industry and share our combined expertise for the benefit of our dealer community.”