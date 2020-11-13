Connect with us

TPMS

Bartec USA Makes Fourth Tool Update of 2020

Tire Review Staff

on

Bartec USA has released its latest TPMS tool software update.

The company’s software update 62.3 is its fourth update for the year for its range of TPMS tools and adds significant coverage for the Rite-Sensor, adds model year 2021 coverage and increases its OBDII capabilities, the company says.

Release 62.3 includes additional OBDII coverage for Ford, GM and Mercedes-Benz vehicles, as well as additional model year 2021 coverage.

Releasing at the same time as tool update 62.3 is Bartec’s newest version of the TPMS Desktop. The TPMS Desktop is Bartec’s free tool management utility that helps with tool updating, vehicle look up and coverage as well as inspection report retrieval and printing.

A complete Technical Service Bulletin describing all of the contents of software update 62.3 is now available for download at www.bartecusa.com or from the TPMS Desktop.

