 Maverick Tire Changer: Bead massage

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
TireReview
Tire Review providing expert tire- and service-related content daily.
Video

Maverick Tire Changer: Bead massage

The bead massage feature on the Maverick tire changer helps with better tire and wheel fitment for balancing.

Tire Review Staff
By Tire Review Staff
Published:

Joe Keene, automotive content video producer at Babcox Media, speaks with Hunter Engineering service rep Rick Marzen on the bead massage feature on Hunter’s Maverick tire changer — which some OEMs are now recommending for better tire and wheel fitment to help with wheel balancing. This video is sponsored by Hunter Engineering Co.

Related Articles

You May Also Like

WT-YT-matraXtire-1400
TR-Continental-scan tool
hunter-sidewall-Maverick
hunter-upfit-Maverick
Garage Studio

Properly diagnosing wheel speed sensors

Wheel speed sensors don’t just read wheel speed – they detect subtle movements to enable all sorts of convenience and safety features.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Published:
TR-Continental-speed-sensor

When wheel speed sensors go bad, it's a real nuisance for drivers, especially nowadays. What was once just an anti-lock brake disabler can now knock out stability control, ADAS and cruise control. 

A wheel speed sensor is a sender device used for reading the speed of a vehicle's wheel rotation. For techs, these high-resolution sensors don't just read wheel speed - they detect subtle movements to enable all sorts of convenience and safety features. When one stops working, the next step is diagnosis. Let's dig into an effective strategy for diagnosing wheel speed sensors.

Read Full Article

More Video Posts
Bridgestone Golf CEO Dan Murphy shares what links tires to teeing up Tiger Woods – PART II

In Part II of this interview, Dan talks about how tire tread patterns have influenced golf ball design, and vice versa.

By David Sickels
dan-murphy-1400part2
AMN Drivetime with Schaeffler’s Jerry Conroy

Jerry Conroy shares insights into his career trajectory, the evolving landscape of the company’s aftermarket operations, and its commitment to innovation and sustainability.

By Tire Review Staff
Drivetime_ Conroy
Bridgestone Golf CEO Dan Murphy shares what links tires to teeing up Tiger Woods – PART I

In Part I of this interview, Dan discusses successfully bridging the worlds of tires and golf balls into one premium branding experience.

By David Sickels
dan-murphy-1400
Does your shop need a marketing firm?

Hiring a marketing firm won’t automatically bring in more business – it can lose you money if you don’t take proper steps.

By Christian Hinton
TR-Continental-marketing

Other Posts

Michelin highlights sustainable milestones at Sonoma Raceway

We learn about sustainability strategies and new products, drive a Freightliner all-electric eCascadia Class 8 truck, and take a few hot laps around the track.

By David Sickels
Michelin-Sustainability-Summit-1400
How to recommend LT tires to customers

The LT segment is complex, with different customer priorities and use cases to consider.

By Christian Hinton
TR-Continental-LT-tires
Continental Tire’s lessons learned from over 120 years of retreading

John Cox, head of retread truck tires Americas, discusses retread market trends in 2024 and the importance of tire dealers advising their fleet customers on the benefits of retreading.

By David Sickels
WT-YT-Continental-Retread-1400
How to avoid TPMS sensor signal transmission limitations

Focus on tool positioning, try not to block the signal, avoid RF clashing and double-check the make, model, year and frequency.

By Christian Hinton