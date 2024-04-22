Maverick Tire Changer: Bead massage

Joe Keene, automotive content video producer at Babcox Media, speaks with Hunter Engineering service rep Rick Marzen on the bead massage feature on Hunter’s Maverick tire changer — which some OEMs are now recommending for better tire and wheel fitment to help with wheel balancing. This video is sponsored by Hunter Engineering Co.
