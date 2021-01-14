Connect with us
Hunter Releases TCX58, TCX59 Tabletop Tire Changers

The two models were designed specifically to service truck and SUV tires.
Tire Review Staff

Hunter has released two new tabletop tire changers; the TCX58 and TCX59.

The two models were designed specifically to service truck and SUV tires.

Most notably, the two models introduce an inflation system called “FastBlast.” Hunter says the new top-side blast inflation system is optimized to seat even the most difficult tires, making inflation safer and easier on the technician.

“You can say goodbye to lifting heavy tires and rims over nozzles,” noted Hunter Tire Changer Product Manager Jim Hudson. “No more risky handheld tanks or 5-plus minute, two-technician inflation projects. The large 6.5-gallon air tank and specially-designed blaster get the job done with almost no effort.”

Traditional jaw blast inflation is also standard for traditional tires. The TCX58 and TCX59 feature a bead-breaking shovel system and Hunter’s automatic swing arm. Additionally, a simplified, single-bead press arm and a unique lower locking disk comes standard on the two tire changers, designed to lift and demount heavy and difficult tires, Hunter says. An optional wheel lift adds more safety and labor savings to the package.
The TCX58 and TCX59 are built on Hunter’s 220V 2-speed chassis.

