VIP Tires & Service Opens Western Mass. Store

The new store officially opened to the public on Dec. 16.
Tire Review Staff

on

VIP Tires & Service expanded into western Massachusetts with the opening of its new store in Worcester, making it the company’s sixth store in the state and 62nd in New England.

The new store is located at 3 Coes Square, and officially opened to the public on Dec. 16.

With the goal of investing in a space that already existed, VIP began renovations on an old Midas facility in July 2020. The finished space boasts a 1,100-sq.-ft. office space for employees and 8,200-sq.-ft. service location with eight bays and onsite tire storage space for 2,500 tires.

John (Jay) Hassett, an experienced automotive service manager, recently joined the VIP team as manager for the Worcester store. When this VIP location is fully staffed, the company says customers will be greeted by a nine-person team including Hassett, an assistant manager, a service writer, three installation technicians, two ASE-certified technicians, and one ASE master technician.

