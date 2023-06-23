 Discount Tire Names ANC Sports Agency of Record

ANC named Discount Tire's sports agency of record for advertising partnerships.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Ad Sales Discount Tire

Discount Tire has named ANC its Sports Agency of Record handling sports advertisements. In this role, ANC will serve as the exclusive advertising sales representative and a strategic planning partner for the brand’s TV visual signage in professional and college team sports facilities across the country.

ANC began working with Discount Tire eight years ago, primarily handling spot buys for the retailer in key markets of growth on a short-term basis. Earlier this year, ANC helped Discount Tire secure an advertising package built around TV visible signage in the World Baseball Classic. ANC said it will work with Discount Tire’s internal media planning and buying teams on additional special events as its core responsibilities as the agency of record handling sports advertisement.

ANC also recently negotiated a multi-year exclusive partnership with The Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA) and Discount Tire and one of its top-selling brands, Continental Tire, which have been named the official tire retailer and official tire of the WNBA, respectively.

