 WNBA Announces Multi-Year Partnerships with Continental, Discount Tire

The WNBA partnered with Discount Tire and Continental, which have been named the Official Tire Retailer and Official Tire of the WNBA.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
WNBA-stock

The Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA) announced a multi-year exclusive partnership with Discount Tire and Continental Tire, which have been named the Official Tire Retailer and Official Tire of the WNBA.

“The WNBA is thrilled to partner with Discount Tire and Continental,” said Colie Edison, chief growth officer, WNBA. This collaboration represents an exciting opportunity to join forces with a brand that shares our commitment to excellence and empowering communities. Together, we will drive the game forward, while promoting inclusivity, safety and innovation.”

As part of the partnership, Discount Tire and Continental Tire will receive media exposure across a variety of platforms including through TV visual signage, and on court virtual signage during WNBA national broadcasts, as well as across the league’s official social and digital sites. The WNBA and its newest partners will also collaborate on future promotional efforts. Discount Tire operates retail stores in nine of the WNBA’s team markets and offers online tires and wheels sales to all consumers across the US.

News

Northwest Tire Hosts South Dakota Store Grand Opening

Northwest Tire’s 10 bay retail store in Brandon celebrated its grand opening with Mario Andretti.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Northwest tire opening

Northwest Tire celebrated a grand opening event for its new 10-bay retail tire and quick lube store located at 1321 E. Redwood Blvd in Brandon, South Dakota. The store hosted a grand opening celebration on May 25 with guest Mario Andretti on hand to sign autographs and meet staff and customers.

TIA Seeks More Infrastructure Funding, Recycled Rubber Use

TIA is urging lawmakers to increase funding for infrastructure projects, promoting the use of rubber-modified asphalt and tire -derived aggregate.

By Christian Hinton
recycled-rubber-TIA
Pirelli P Zero AS Plus 3 Launch Gallery

Check out these shots from the Pirelli P Zero AS Plus 3 launch event in Las Vegas.

By Christian Hinton
Toyo Tires Shutter Space Automotive Photo Contest is Back

Toyo is celebrating automotive photography with its latest contest that promises exclusive prizes for winners.

By Christian Hinton
Toyo photo contest
Federal Right to Repair Legislation Receives Landslide of Support

Auto industry groups applaud bipartisan support for vehicle Right to Repair legislation.

By Christian Hinton
Mass-Right-to-repair

Continental Launches Tire With a High Share of Sustainable Materials

The UltraContact NXT is made of up to a 65% share of renewable, recycled and ISCC PLUS mass balance certified materials.

By Christian Hinton
Conti-ultracontact
Prioritize Online Customer Reviews

Online customer reviews are crucial to maintaining business success in today’s digital landscape.

By Christian Hinton
Online Reviews
Summer Car Maintenance: Is Your Shop Ready?

Prepare your customers’ vehicles for summer by advising them on oil changes, tire pressure, fluids and battery maintenance.

By Madeleine Winer
Summer shop ready
GRI Green XLR Earth Series Tires Excel in Field Tests

The company reported that its Green XLR Earth Series tires excelled in sustainable performance testing.

By Christian Hinton
XLR-Earth