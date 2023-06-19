WNBA Announces Multi-Year Partnerships with Continental, Discount Tire

The Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA) announced a multi-year exclusive partnership with Discount Tire and Continental Tire, which have been named the Official Tire Retailer and Official Tire of the WNBA.

“The WNBA is thrilled to partner with Discount Tire and Continental,” said Colie Edison, chief growth officer, WNBA. This collaboration represents an exciting opportunity to join forces with a brand that shares our commitment to excellence and empowering communities. Together, we will drive the game forward, while promoting inclusivity, safety and innovation.”

As part of the partnership, Discount Tire and Continental Tire will receive media exposure across a variety of platforms including through TV visual signage, and on court virtual signage during WNBA national broadcasts, as well as across the league’s official social and digital sites. The WNBA and its newest partners will also collaborate on future promotional efforts. Discount Tire operates retail stores in nine of the WNBA’s team markets and offers online tires and wheels sales to all consumers across the US.