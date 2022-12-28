fbpx
Connect with us
Discount Tire store generic

News

Discount Tire Acquires Land in Phoenix for New HQ

Advertisement
Madeleine Winer

on

Discount Tire announced its intent to develop a new corporate headquarters in Phoenix following the acquisition of 35 acres located near Loop 101 and State Route 51. Discount Tire purchased the site at a recent Arizona State Land Department public auction, the company said. Proceeds from the sale will be invested by the state in the Permanent Land Endowment Trust Fund to benefit K-12 education in Arizona.

Advertisement

“Our commitment is to create the best, most positive experience for our people,” said Michael Zuieback, chairman at Discount Tire. “We are pleased to acquire this property in Phoenix and begin work on an innovative, sustainable workspace that honors and strengthens the culture on which our company was founded. Together with the support of our partners at the City of Phoenix, Arizona Commerce Authority and Governor Ducey’s office, we are grateful for the opportunity to make more dreams come true.”

Plans for a more than 300,000-square-foot office building and campus amenities are in the early stages. Development is expected to commence in phases with the construction of infrastructure improvements beginning within 12 months, the company said. The announcement represents one of the largest economic development deals of its kind in recent years in Phoenix, according to the company.

Advertisement

Discount Tire has maintained its corporate headquarters in Arizona since 1970 while expanding operations across the U.S. The future corporate campus will house Discount Tire’s headquarters and the offices of The Diane & Bruce Halle Foundation, a leading provider of philanthropic resources to local communities across the state of Arizona.

“I could not be more excited that Discount Tire chose to maintain its local presence with this new headquarters in North Phoenix,” said Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego. “The company’s decision to locate here means 1,100 high-value jobs. Given Discount Tire’s long history of growing its own talent, I suspect many a career will be launched at this new location.”

Advertisement

Discount Tire ranked as the No. 77 largest company on the Forbes “America’s Largest Private Companies” list in 2022 and has been named a top employer in Arizona multiple times. Special attention in the development will be paid to the native desert landscape, indigenous vegetation and connectivity to nearby trails, the company said.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

News: Top 10 Stories of 2022

News: Tyrata to Deploy Additional IntelliTread Systems in Asia Pacific

News: Falken Sponsored Drivers Snag Top Posts in GAS Finals

News: Hankook Tire Named to Dow Jones Sustainability Indices

Advertisement

on

Discount Tire Acquires Land in Phoenix for New HQ

on

Gopuff Deploys Openbay+ Subscription Service for Auto Repair

on

Falken Tires Launches Redesigned Website

on

Tyres International Changes Name to Ascenso Tires North America
Connect with us

Trending Now

TPMS: Tips for Turning Off the TPMS Light

TPMS: Five Common Mistakes that Make TPMS Unprofitable

Service: Tips for Servicing Tires with Rim Guards

Tires: Falken Tires: Wildpeak R/T Available December 2022

News: Toyo Tires Debuts New Open Country R/T Trail

Digital Edition

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

ESCO Equipment Supply Co.

ESCO Equipment Supply Co.
Contact: Christopher ManfrePhone: 352-754-1117Phone: 800-352-9852Fax: 352-754-4508
15270 Flight Path Dr., Brooksville FL 34604
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

EV Bizz

Don’t Let Electrification Shock Your Shop
Bridstone_Michelin_Conference Bridstone_Michelin_Conference

News

Michelin and Bridgestone Make Appeal for Carbon Black Recovery
maxam_CATerpillar-fitment maxam_CATerpillar-fitment

News

New Maxam MS302 Approved for Caterpillar Dump Trucks
Maru_Trevizo Maru_Trevizo

People

Sumitomo Rubber Names New HR Director
Connect
Tire Review Magazine