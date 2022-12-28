Discount Tire Acquires Land in Phoenix for New HQ

Discount Tire announced its intent to develop a new corporate headquarters in Phoenix following the acquisition of 35 acres located near Loop 101 and State Route 51. Discount Tire purchased the site at a recent Arizona State Land Department public auction, the company said. Proceeds from the sale will be invested by the state in the Permanent Land Endowment Trust Fund to benefit K-12 education in Arizona.

“Our commitment is to create the best, most positive experience for our people,” said Michael Zuieback, chairman at Discount Tire. “We are pleased to acquire this property in Phoenix and begin work on an innovative, sustainable workspace that honors and strengthens the culture on which our company was founded. Together with the support of our partners at the City of Phoenix, Arizona Commerce Authority and Governor Ducey’s office, we are grateful for the opportunity to make more dreams come true.” Plans for a more than 300,000-square-foot office building and campus amenities are in the early stages. Development is expected to commence in phases with the construction of infrastructure improvements beginning within 12 months, the company said. The announcement represents one of the largest economic development deals of its kind in recent years in Phoenix, according to the company.

Discount Tire has maintained its corporate headquarters in Arizona since 1970 while expanding operations across the U.S. The future corporate campus will house Discount Tire’s headquarters and the offices of The Diane & Bruce Halle Foundation, a leading provider of philanthropic resources to local communities across the state of Arizona. “I could not be more excited that Discount Tire chose to maintain its local presence with this new headquarters in North Phoenix,” said Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego. “The company’s decision to locate here means 1,100 high-value jobs. Given Discount Tire’s long history of growing its own talent, I suspect many a career will be launched at this new location.”

