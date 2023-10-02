Discount Tire Acquires Dunn Tire

Discount Tire acquired the retail tire and automotive maintenance operations of Dunn Tire in a transaction that closed September 30. In addition to tire sales, alignments and tire-related services, Dunn Tire provides parts and installations for brakes, lube and oil services, front-end repairs and state vehicle inspections at 25 locations in western and central New York and Pennsylvania.

The current Dunn Tire chairman, Randall Clark, and a group of Buffalo, New York, area investors acquired Dunn Tire from founder James Dunn in the 1990s. The acquisition of Dunn Tire by Discount Tire expands Discount Tire’s retail footprint in Pennsylvania and marks an entrance for the company into New York markets.

“We are excited to connect with Randy and Robert Clark to bring Dunn Tire into our family as we enter the next phase of our company’s growth,” Discount Tire Chief Revenue Officer Christian Roe, said. “They have built an exceptional business serving customers across New York and Pennsylvania. Looking ahead, we will continue to grow our businesses in new markets and bring full-service offerings to customers.”

Dunn Tire executive Robert Clark, managing director of retail operations, will continue to manage the brand’s day-to-day retail and service operations. Chris Adams, senior vice president at Discount Tire, has oversight of full-service and fleet business segments. All current Dunn Tire retail management and store employees remain employed and the 25 locations acquired by Discount Tire will continue to operate using the Dunn Tire brand name.

Dunn Tire’s investors will retain independent ownership of Exxpress Tire Delivery, a wholesale business operating five distribution centers serving thousands of accounts in New York, Pennsylvania, Ohio and West Virginia. That business, which employs more than 200 team members in the region and sells all major brands, will continue to be led by the current president, David Simons, and vice presidents, Paul Pittner and Stephen Clave.

Discount Tire is the retail brand name of The Reinalt-Thomas Corporation, which does business as Discount Tire in most of the U.S. and as America’s Tire in parts of California and Pennsylvania. It also owns Tire Rack, a consumer-direct source and wholesaler of tires, wheels, and accessories. Previously, the company acquired Ellisville Tire & Service located near St. Louis, Missouri.