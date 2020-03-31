Connect with us

Dunn Tire Offers Free Flat Repairs for All

Dunn Tire, of New York and Pennsylvania, is extending its offer of free flat repairs, normally offered to existing customers, to everyone.

The company says its Free Flat Repair promotion will run until further notice, and is valid at all Dunn Tire locations. The company says the offer is valid for owner-used vehicles and flat repairs must comply with the Rubber Manufacturers Associate flat repair guidelines to properly fix a flat tire. The company cannot fix tires with fix-a-flat inside, run flat tires, anything on the shoulder or sidewall punctures.

