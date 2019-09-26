Dunn Tire Opens New Store in Amherst, New York

After more than a year of planning and preparation, Dunn Tire has officially opened a new location at 3424 Sheridan Drive in Amherst, NY, near the corner of Sweet Home Road. The store replaces the former Dunn Tire location near the intersection of Sheridan and Niagara Falls Boulevard.

The new location, which is the largest Dunn Tire location in the company’s 27-store footprint, features 10 bays, including six car bays and four service bays, along with new equipment.

In addition to the products and services offered, the new Dunn Tire location features a “Laptop Lounge,” complete with USB ports and free Wi-Fi, where customers can work on their computers and mobile devices. Dunn Tire is also offering Sunday hours at the new store.

Dunn Tire is planning a series of promotions and contests throughout October. The location is open from Monday through Friday from 8 a.m.-7 p.m., Saturday from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m-4 p.m.