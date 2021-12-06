Connect with us
Mergers and Acquisitions Photo

News

Discount Tire Set to Acquire Tire Rack

The transaction is expected to close Dec. 31, 2021.
Advertisement
Danielle Hess

on

Discount Tire is acquiring Tire Rack. The acquisition is a significant investment in Discount Tire’s commitment to provide inviting, easy, and safe omnichannel, B2B, and fleet customer experiences, the company said. The transaction is expected to close Dec. 31, 2021.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Discount Tire CEO Dean Muglia, a 32-year veteran of the business, will continue as CEO of Discount Tire. Mike Joines, with 42 years leading Tire Rack, will join the combined organization as CEO of Tire Rack along with Matt Edmonds and Mark Veldman of Tire Rack’s executive team. The Tire Rack executive team and management team will continue in their roles to advance the company’s digital sales and online customer experience and partner with Discount Tire on integration efforts. The Veldman family, founders of Tire Rack, will have representation on the Board of Directors of Discount Tire, the company said.

Advertisement

Discount Tire, which was founded by Bruce T. Halle in 1960 and remains privately held, intends to continue to use the Tire Rack brand name as tirerack.com online, TR Wholesale Solutions in car dealer and wholesale channels and Tire Rack Mobile Installation in the mobile installation arena. The company, which is legally named The Reinalt-Thomas Corporation, currently does business as Discount Tire in most of the U.S., America’s Tire in parts of California, and Discount Tire Direct online, Discount Tire said.

Advertisement
In this article:, , ,
Click to comment

News: Sensata Technologies Launches New Aftermarket Website

News: TIA’s Gust on Strategy, Next Generation of Tire Dealers

News: Nokian Honored as Manufacturer of the Year in Chattanooga

Proud to Be an Independent Tire Dealer: Dealer Focus: Wiygul Automotive Clinic

Advertisement

on

Discount Tire Set to Acquire Tire Rack

on

Continental Receives OE Approval for John Deere Tractor Models

on

Federal Vaccination ETS Requirement Suspended

on

Michelin Appoints New HR Officer in North America
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Trending Now

Passenger/Light Truck: Hankook Tire Reveals New R/T Dynapro XT, AT2 Xtreme Tires

Commercial Tires: Hercules Tires Launches Two New Strong Guard Truck Tires

Service: Goodyear Updates Purchase Options for CheckPoint Devices

TPMS: Torque and TPMS: What Technicians Need to Know

Passenger/Light Truck: Vredestein Enters LT Segment in N.A. With Pinza A/T Launch

Digital Edition

Current Pocast
play
Forming Relationships To Better Your Business With John Boyle

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Hennessy Industries Inc.

Hennessy Industries Inc.
Contact: Kevin KeefePhone: 615-641-7533Phone: 800-688-6496Fax: 615-641-5104
1601 JP Hennessy Dr., LaVergne TN 37086
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

News

How RoboTire Aims To Transform the Tire Industry
Goodyear Cooper Tire Execs Calabro-Cole Goodyear Cooper Tire Execs Calabro-Cole

People

Goodyear Appoints Cooper Execs to Manufacturing, Supply Chain Posts
supply chain supply chain

News

Bridgestone Ups Capacity to Address Supply Issues

News

Tire Shops: Be Ready for EVs
Connect
Tire Review Magazine