Discount Tire Set to Acquire Tire Rack

Discount Tire is acquiring Tire Rack. The acquisition is a significant investment in Discount Tire’s commitment to provide inviting, easy, and safe omnichannel, B2B, and fleet customer experiences, the company said. The transaction is expected to close Dec. 31, 2021.

Discount Tire CEO Dean Muglia, a 32-year veteran of the business, will continue as CEO of Discount Tire. Mike Joines, with 42 years leading Tire Rack, will join the combined organization as CEO of Tire Rack along with Matt Edmonds and Mark Veldman of Tire Rack’s executive team. The Tire Rack executive team and management team will continue in their roles to advance the company’s digital sales and online customer experience and partner with Discount Tire on integration efforts. The Veldman family, founders of Tire Rack, will have representation on the Board of Directors of Discount Tire, the company said.

