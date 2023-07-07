 Discount Tire Expands to North Dakota

Discount Tire now serves customers in 38 states.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Discount Tire announced an expansion to North Dakota, marking the brand’s 38th state with a location. Discount Tire’s latest store opened in Grand Forks, North Dakota, at 2751 32nd Ave. S.

“We’re honored to bring Discount Tire to Grand Forks,” Michael Vanella, Discount Tire store manager in North Dakota, said. “We are humbled to become part of the community and look forward to helping keep North Dakota’s drivers safe on the road.”

As a service to drivers and to emphasize the importance of properly inflated tires, Discount Tire said it offers customers free tire repair and air pressure checks at the new North Dakota location and encourages all drivers to practice regular tire safety.

