Craig Tate: The Most Important KPI in the Tire Business

Madeleine Winer

on

Think of your favorite sports team. At the height of their success, you probably knew their record, some of the players’ stats and all the commentary around what was being said about the team. Now, apply that mindset to your business. That’s what Craig Tate, former owner of Tate Boys Tire & Service, did to grow his father’s single location business into a multi-store operation in the Tulsa, Oklahoma area.

Hear how Craig and his team ran their multi-store operation like they were operating an NFL team in the latest episode of Johnny g & Friends, presented by Firestone.

Craig and Johnny g, retired executive with Bridgestone-Firestone, discuss how Craig’s discipline as an athlete influenced how he ran his tire business, the legacy his late brother, Chuck, had on the business, and what KPI Craig says helped his business grow. Hear this and more in the latest episode of Johnny g & Friends, presented by Firestone, below.

