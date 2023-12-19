Johnny g & Friends: Working On the Business Instead of In the Business [Audio]

If you support your community, it’s going to come back around to your business. It's a simple mantra, but sticking to it has worked wonders for Black's Tire & Auto Service.

Today, the business stands 55 Black’s Tire & Auto Service tire and vehicle repair centers in operation across North and South Carolina, and Black's continues to grow. There are also 10 distribution warehouses – seven full-service wholesale distribution centers and three satellite wholesale distribution operations – and a tire retread manufacturing center located in Clarkton NC.