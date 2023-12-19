 Johnny g & Friends: Working On the Business Instead of In the Business [Audio]

Johnny g & Friends: Working On the Business Instead of In the Business [Audio]

In this season-end wrap-up, hear some powerful advice from Johnny g's guests.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Throughout the year on episodes of Johnny g & Friends, Johnny would ask each guest: How do you work on the business instead of in the business? In this season-end wrap-up, find out how each guest answered that.

In this episode, hear from this year’s guests including Chapel Hill Tire Owner Marc Pons; Chabill’s Tire & Auto Service CEO Beth Barron; Sullivan Tire Vice President Paul Sullivan; Jensen Tire & Auto President and CEO Matt Jensen; Mock-Beroth Tire & Automotive President TJ Beroth; and Dunlap & Kyle Tire Company President Dennis King.

We Surprise Tire Review’s 2023 Top Shop: Black’s Tire & Auto Service

Watch us tell the Black’s Tire & Auto Service team that they have been named Tire Review’s 2023 Top Shop Winner.

David Sickels
By David Sickels
If you support your community, it’s going to come back around to your business. It's a simple mantra, but sticking to it has worked wonders for Black's Tire & Auto Service.

Today, the business stands 55 Black’s Tire & Auto Service tire and vehicle repair centers in operation across North and South Carolina, and Black's continues to grow. There are also 10 distribution warehouses – seven full-service wholesale distribution centers and three satellite wholesale distribution operations – and a tire retread manufacturing center located in Clarkton NC.

