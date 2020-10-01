GB Auto Service Acquires Tate Boys Tire & Service

GB Auto Service, Inc. , a portfolio company of Greenbriar Equity Group, L.P., is expanding of its brand into Oklahoma, with the acquisition of Tate Boys Tire & Service .

The transaction positions GB Auto as sixth largest independent tire and automotive service company in the U.S., the company says.

Founded in 1988, Tate Boys Tire & Service currently operates seven shops in northeast Oklahoma, serving customers through two locations in Bartlesville, as well as stores in Broken Arrow, Catoosa, Owasso, Skiatook, and South Tulsa.

“It’s an exciting time,” Tate said in an interview with Tire Review. “With Greenbrier specifically, we knew it was the right fit because their leaders focus on what the company is all about, which is its culture, its people and customers.”

The addition of Tate Boys Tire & Service, Tire Review’s 2018 Top Shop Winner, marks the latest expansion of the GB Auto brand, following the August acquisition of Phoenix-based Sun Devil Auto and Sun Auto Service. The acquisition also expands the geographic reach of the company, which owns brands in California, Nevada, Arizona, Texas and now Oklahoma.

Tate said for the past six years, he has had an open ear to companies interested in acquiring the seven-location dealership and knew GB Auto Service was a good fit because “they leave the things in place that have made us unique and successful.” Tate says that includes store managers, employees and the company’s team-focused culture.