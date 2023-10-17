 Audio: D&K's Dennis King: The Tire Industry’s Lucrative Future

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Tire Review Magazine
Johnny G & Friends

Audio: D&K’s Dennis King: The Tire Industry’s Lucrative Future

How Dunlap & Kyle created a vision statement with eight core values.

Madeleine Winer
By Madeleine Winer
Dunlap-&-Kyle

Dennis King has deep roots in the tire industry at Dunlap & Kyle Tire Company. His dad, Denny started out at Dunlap & Kyle in Jackson, Mississippi, working in distribution for Hesselbein Tire. When Dennis finished his computer science degree at Ole Miss in 1990, he planned to work in IT for the federal court system, yet the universe had other plans.
His dad urged him to talk to Bob Dunlap, founder of Dunlap & Kyle and his dad’s friend.

Related Articles

“I went into talk Bob, and he said, ‘Why don’t you do something in the tire business?’” Dennis said, recalling Dunlop’s persuasive speech around the steadiness of the industry. “Then, 15 minutes later, I had a job starting out in the adjustments department.”

From then on, Dennis was hooked and would go on to make a career in the tire business. Over the years, he worked his way up from the adjustments department to vice president of operations to president of Dunlap & Kyle, overseeing the company’s 19 distribution warehouses in Arkansas, Mississippi, Ohio and Tennessee, and 41 retail stores, under the Gateway Tire & Service brand across those states as well as Oklahoma and Alabama.

In this episode of Johnny g & Friends, Dennis shares:

  • How he started in the tire business with Dunlop & Kyle (1:28);
  • The greatest lessons he has learned from Bobby Dunlap and his dad over the years (4:07);
  • Two concerns Dennis has about tire distribution and retail (6:07);
  • Why his outlook is positive when it comes to the future of the tire industry (9:34);
  • How Dunlap & Kyle created a vision statement with eight core values and the significance of them for employees (12:08);
  • Advice for the next generation of tire industry professionals (16:07);
  • Best memories from tire industry trips and the people that made them great (19:13);
  • New ways D&K is communicating with its employees and adapting to digitally (23:29);
  • Rapid Fire Questions (25:07).

More Johnny g & Friends: Episode Archives HERE

You May Also Like

Whats-Treading-wegmann-1400x700
Whats-Treading-robotire-1400x700
WT-continental-1400x700
Johnny G & Friends

Putting People First in the Tire Business with Sullivan Tire’s Paul Sullivan [Audio]

Sullivan Tire’s Paul Sullivan details the company’s humble beginnings and how it continues to take care of its 1,400+ team.

Madeleine Winer
By Madeleine Winer
Johnnyg sullivan tire

Sullivan Tire is a name synonymous with the tire business. Yet when Bob Sullivan decided to take a risk and start the business in 1955, he was working out of a little red garage in Rockland, Massachusetts, that he rented for $150 per month. At that time, the Sullivan family had eight kids—eight mouths to feed—yet Bob was determined to go in business for himself and pursue the American dream.

Read Full Article

More Johnny G & Friends Posts
Chabill’s Tire’s Beth Barron: People, Analytics Drive Business Growth (Audio)

In this episode of Johnny g & Friends, hear from Beth about how she grappled with the loss of her father, changes she has made since and how she’s grooming the next generation of leaders at Chabill’s Tire & Auto Service.

By Madeleine Winer
How Values-Based Leadership Drives Success with Marc Pons of Chapel Hill Tire [Audio]

To support Chapel Hill Tire’s “Drive Happy” philosophy, owner Marc Pons created a set of values his staff works to live out each day.

By Madeleine Winer
_Johnnyg-Chapel Hill-Tire-Marc-Pons
Johnny g & Friends Wrap-Up: Tire Dealers Reflect on Advice They’d Give Others

“To be successful, it’s a full commitment. You’re going to have to give it absolutely everything—that means resources, energy, time…,” says Myron Boncarosky, founder of Virginia Tire & Auto, when asked what advice he’d give to someone starting out in the business. Related Articles – Innovating Amid Tire Industry Changes with St. Lucie Battery & Tire’s

By Madeleine Winer
Johnny g & Friends Wrap-up 2022
Innovating Amid Tire Industry Changes with St. Lucie Battery & Tire’s Doug Miller [Audio]

Behind the 17 locations of St. Lucie Battery & Tire is a family of immigrants who moved to southeast Florida in the 1940s. Initially, the Miller family started a poultry and egg business in Fort Pierce, yet one of the oldest boys, Joey, saw a need for batteries in the area. So, after he delivered

By Madeleine Winer
Doug Miller St Lucie Battery and Tire Johnny g Friends

Other Posts

D&K’s Dennis King: The Tire Industry’s Lucrative Future

How Dunlap & Kyle created a vision statement with eight core values.

By Madeleine Winer
Dunlap-&-Kyle
Faith, Community Drive Success for Beroth Tire

TJ Beroth continues his family’s business legacy thanks to valuable insights and experiences.

By Madeleine Winer
Johnnyg Featured beroth
How Jensen Tire & Auto Gets Better Every Day

Hear from Matt, Mike and Nick Jensen about the business’s 50 years and how they’re innovating to serve today’s customers and more.

By Madeleine Winer
Putting People First in the Tire Business with Sullivan Tire’s Paul Sullivan

Sullivan Tire’s Paul Sullivan digs into the company’s storied history and how it’s looking to usher in the third generation.

By Madeleine Winer
Johnnyg sullivan tire