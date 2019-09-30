Continental’s Launches ‘Intelligent’ Tires as Part of Digital Solution for Fleets

The new Conti HSC 3 with a built-in TPMS sensor is tested for wet traction on a cobblestone hill climb at Continental’s Uvalde Proving Grounds.

Continental wants to make your life easier when it comes to fleet tire maintenance, and it’s leveraging its own technology to do it.

In the scorching heat at the company’s Uvalde Proving Grounds west of San Antonio, Texas, Continental launched its third generation of medium-duty truck construction tires. The German technology company is calling them “intelligent” construction since they come factory-equipped with its patented TPMS sensor attached to the tire’s 3-G casing. The new tires include:

The Conti HSC 3, a steer tire which replaces the HSC1, for construction, coal haulers, logging and other all-position service use;

The Conti HAC 3, a wide-base all-position fitment replacing the HTC1, for on/off-road and mixed-service applications, and;

The Conti HDC 3, a drive tire that replaces the HDC1, for construction, coal haulers, logging, waste haulers and on/off-road mixed-use applications.

The Coni HAC 3 (pictured) comes in two flotation sizes, making it capable of wading through sand and other tough terrain.

With built-in TPMS sensors, each tire pairs with Continental’s suite of digital tire monitoring solutions, including ContiPressureCheck, the ContiConnect Yard Reader and more. Each tire, manufactured in Continental’s Mt. Vernon, Illinois, facility, can also be replaced with its retread equivalent.

“Our whole strategy is we have to supply everything the customer wants,” said Marco Rabe, director of truck tire technology for Continental, at the launch event. “What we can do with intelligent tires is track the performance of the tires, so we can make sure they’re optimized…Every bit of protection you can give that tire upfront pays for it in the end.”

All three tires come with enhanced performance characteristics, Continental said, including:

Aggressive tread design for on/off-road use with an improved cap/base compound for improved mileage and traction;

A 3-G casing with a belt package built for durability for maximum retreadabiliy and longer casing life;

A self-cleaning tread design that reduces stone retention;

Increased sidewall protection to protect against cuts, curbing and abrasions.

The Conti HSC 3 commercial construction tires are driven on a curbing course at the company’s Uvalde Proving Grounds to show event participants the tire’s sidewall durability and tire construction.

